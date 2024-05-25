Dricus du Plessis explains why fighters need to “thank” Conor McGregor

By Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why fighters need to thank Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport.

Conor McGregor

Next month, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. It’s been three years since we last saw him compete, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. Now, fans around the world will tune in to watch one of the most famous athletes on the planet do his thing.

The Irishman has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts. While he may be a controversial figure in some respects, he’s also been responsible for some unbelievable moments.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev fights before chasing UFC champ-champ status

Dricus du Plessis, the current middleweight champion in the UFC, recently spoke about why he believes other fighters should respect ‘Notorious’.

du Plessis praises McGregor

“I mean that guy, everything he touches [turns to gold] man. He’s such a legend in this sport, what he’s done for the sport. He’s transformed it into such a mainstream sport.”

“I can understand disliking the persona but knowing, I don’t know him personally but meeting him, different person and even if you don’t like him, you can’t ever discredit what he’s done for this sport because every single fighter needs to thank him in my opinion for the raise in pay, the raise in awareness for this sport cuz I think Conor McGregor might be one of the most famous people on earth.”

Quotes via MMA News

What is your overall opinion of Conor McGregor as a fighter? Do you believe that Dricus du Plessis has a point? How do you think Conor will fare when he locks horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 303? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson takes issues with Joaquin Buckley claiming he would KO a prime GSP, ‘New Mansa’ responds

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2024
Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland's coach reveals biggest focus for Paulo Costa clash: 'He's a menace...'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland’s head coach thinks Paulo Costa presents one unique problem for them to consider at UFC 302.

Joaquin Buckley, Georges St-Pierre
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim for fantasy matchup with Georges St-Pierre: 'I'd knockout the GOAT'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley thinks he’d sleep the legendary Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon.

Tom Aspinall, Dana White
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals he tried to get UFC 304 start times changed in recent meeting with UFC brass

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall tried to get the UFC 304 start times switched to benefit the UK fans and fighters.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry makes big promise after UFC 303 announcement: 'About to snake charm a snake charmer'

Curtis Calhoun - May 24, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry plans to out-perform Michael ‘Venom’ Page at his own game at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor reveals prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "He'll knock him out"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2024
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White makes two huge announcements for UFC 303, including Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has made two huge announcements for UFC 303 on June 29.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall feels UFC 304 interim title fight against Curtis Blaydes is no-win situation: "He's not that popular"

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall admits he doesn’t feel there is much upside to fighting Curtis Blaydes.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape promises a “masterclass” in UFC 304 fight with Muhammad Mokaev: “I’m going to take his arm off”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has promised a masterclass when he takes on Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.