Dricus du Plessis explains why fighters need to “thank” Conor McGregor

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why fighters need to thank Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport.

Next month, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. It’s been three years since we last saw him compete, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. Now, fans around the world will tune in to watch one of the most famous athletes on the planet do his thing.

The Irishman has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts. While he may be a controversial figure in some respects, he’s also been responsible for some unbelievable moments.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev fights before chasing UFC champ-champ status

Dricus du Plessis, the current middleweight champion in the UFC, recently spoke about why he believes other fighters should respect ‘Notorious’.