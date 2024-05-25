Dricus du Plessis explains why fighters need to “thank” Conor McGregor
UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why fighters need to thank Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport.
Next month, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. It’s been three years since we last saw him compete, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. Now, fans around the world will tune in to watch one of the most famous athletes on the planet do his thing.
The Irishman has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts. While he may be a controversial figure in some respects, he’s also been responsible for some unbelievable moments.
Dricus du Plessis, the current middleweight champion in the UFC, recently spoke about why he believes other fighters should respect ‘Notorious’.
du Plessis praises McGregor
“I mean that guy, everything he touches [turns to gold] man. He’s such a legend in this sport, what he’s done for the sport. He’s transformed it into such a mainstream sport.”
“I can understand disliking the persona but knowing, I don’t know him personally but meeting him, different person and even if you don’t like him, you can’t ever discredit what he’s done for this sport because every single fighter needs to thank him in my opinion for the raise in pay, the raise in awareness for this sport cuz I think Conor McGregor might be one of the most famous people on earth.”
