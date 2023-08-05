UFC Nashville: ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ Live Results and Highlights

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2023
The Octagon returns to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font.

UFC Nashville

Sandhagen (16-4 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a decision victory over Marlon Vera. Prior to that, ‘The Sandman’ was coming off a TKO victory over Song Yadong in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (20-6 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC 287 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Adrian Yanez. That put Font back into the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back decision losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera respectively.

UFC Nashville is co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s strawweight bout featuring former champion Jessica Andrade taking on streaking contender Tatiana Suarez.

Jessica Andrade

Andrade (24-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian was last seen in action at May’s UFC 288 event, where she suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, Jessica suffered a submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at flyweight.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA) will be looking to keep her perfect record intact when she takes to the Octagon this evening in Nashville. The 32-year-old is coming off a submission win over Montana De La Rose in her most recent effort this past February.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Nashville Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Dustin Jacoby  vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

UFC Nashville Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos

Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley

Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja

Asu Almabaev def. Ode Osbourne via RD 2 submission.

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Nashville main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font?

