Hailey Cowan forced out of UFC Paris fight against Zarah Fairn

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2023
Hailey Cowan won’t be fighting at UFC Paris after all.

Hailey Cowan

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com on Saturday that Hailey Cowan has suffered an injury and has been forced to withdraw from her UFC Paris fight against Zarah Fairn on September 2. It’s uncertain if Fairn will remain on the card or if the fight will be rescheduled to another event.

Hailey Cowan (7-3) suffered a decision loss to Jamey-Lyn Horth in April in her UFC debut. Cowan had a tough time making the first walk to the Octagon as she was booked against Ailin Perez in February but an illness removed her from the card. She was then booked to face Tamires Vidal in March but that bout was scrapped due to Vidal not being cleared to fight.

Cowan earned her way into the UFC by beating Claudia Leite by split decision on the Contender Series. She had previously fought in Invicta FC and LFA.

Zarah Fairn (6-5) is 0-3 in the UFC but was getting a chance to fight at home in France. Fairn made her UFC debut at UFC 243 and suffered a first-round submission loss to Megan Anderson. She then suffered a first-round submission loss to Felicia Spencer at UFC Norfolk.

Farin then had three fights scrapped due to her missing weight and then withdrawing and not being medically cleared. She then dropped a decision to Josiane Nunes at UFC 283 and was set to drop down to bantamweight to face Hailey Cowan.

With Hailey Cowan vs. Zarah Fairn off, UFC Paris is as follows:

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Nora Conelle vs. Joselyn Edwards
  • Zarah Fairn vs. TBD
  • William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida
  • Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee
  • Benois Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
  • Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Sam Patterson
  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

