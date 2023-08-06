UFC Nashville Results: Tatiana Suarez stops Jessica Andrade (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the co-main event between Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez

Andrade (24-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian was last seen in action at May’s UFC 288 event, where she suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, Jessica suffered a submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at flyweight.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA) will be looking to keep her perfect record intact when she takes to the Octagon this evening in Nashville. The 32-year-old is coming off a submission win over Montana De La Rose in her most recent effort this past February.

Round one of the UFC Nashville co-main event begins and Suarez comes forward with a body kick. Jessica Andrade looks to close the distance, but Tatiana keeps her at bay with the jab. Another body kick from the undefeated contender. Andrade returns fire with a front kick to the body. More kicks traded inside. Andrade with a good low kick. Suarez shoots for a takedown and is able to get the fight to the floor. She immediately passes to side control and has half the round to work. She looks to lockup a choke. Jessica Andrade scrambles up to her feet but Suarez still has her in a choke hold. A good knee to the body from Tatiana Suarez. She lands another and then another. Andrade breaks free from the choke and now both ladies are firing off knees from the clinch. They separate and Jessica Andrade presses forward with punches. She lands a nice left hook and then a low kick. Suarez returns fire with a body kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Nashville co-headliner begins and Tatiana Suarez sticks her jab early. She lands a nice kick to the body of the former champion. Andrade looks to press forward but Suarez shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Suarez moves to side control, but Andrade scrambles and gets back to her feet. Tatiana jumps on a guillotine choke and this one is very tight. Andrade tries to escape but can’t. This one is all over.

Official UFC Nashville Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Jessica Andrade via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Suarez fight next following her submission victory over Andrade this evening in Tennessee?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jessica Andrade Tatiana Suarez UFC UFC Nashville

Related

UFC Nashville

UFC Nashville: ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
Hailey Cowan
UFC

Hailey Cowan forced out of UFC Paris fight against Zarah Fairn

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2023

Hailey Cowan won’t be fighting at UFC Paris after all.

Daniel Cormier, Tony Ferguson, UFC
Tony Ferguson

Daniel Cormier brutally honest about Tony Ferguson's potential retirement: "The body isn't able to respond"

Josh Evanoff - August 4, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes it might be time for Tony Ferguson to put down the gloves.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz confirms intention to return to UFC after Jake Paul fight: "I appreciate the UFC more now"

Josh Evanoff - August 4, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz intends to return to MMA after his fight with Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier aren't "real fighters" due to the way they fought

Cole Shelton - August 4, 2023

Nate Diaz has taken aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier.

Nate Diaz and Dana White

Nate Diaz recalls a story of Dana White taking him gambling and giving him "a bunch of money"

Cole Shelton - August 4, 2023
Amanda Nunes
UFC

Amanda Nunes reveals nerve damage led to her retirement at UFC 289: "Things are starting to get harder for me"

Cole Shelton - August 4, 2023

Amanda Nunes has opened up on why she retired following UFC 289.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz has gotten into the head of Jake Paul ahead of their boxing match: “That may affect him in his performance”

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023

Michael Bisping believes that Nate Diaz has gotten into the head of Jake Paul ahead of their boxing match.

Stephen Thompson, Kamaru Usman, UFC
UFC

Stephen Thompson responds to challenge from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023

Stephen Thompson is responding to the challenge he received from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul says Conor McGregor fight “makes sense” after he knocks out Nate Diaz: “I always said I’d fight him”

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023

Jake Paul says a Conor McGregor fight ‘makes sense’ after he knocks out Nate Diaz.