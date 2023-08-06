UFC Nashville Results: Tatiana Suarez stops Jessica Andrade (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the co-main event between Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez.

Andrade (24-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian was last seen in action at May’s UFC 288 event, where she suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, Jessica suffered a submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at flyweight.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA) will be looking to keep her perfect record intact when she takes to the Octagon this evening in Nashville. The 32-year-old is coming off a submission win over Montana De La Rose in her most recent effort this past February.

Round one of the UFC Nashville co-main event begins and Suarez comes forward with a body kick. Jessica Andrade looks to close the distance, but Tatiana keeps her at bay with the jab. Another body kick from the undefeated contender. Andrade returns fire with a front kick to the body. More kicks traded inside. Andrade with a good low kick. Suarez shoots for a takedown and is able to get the fight to the floor. She immediately passes to side control and has half the round to work. She looks to lockup a choke. Jessica Andrade scrambles up to her feet but Suarez still has her in a choke hold. A good knee to the body from Tatiana Suarez. She lands another and then another. Andrade breaks free from the choke and now both ladies are firing off knees from the clinch. They separate and Jessica Andrade presses forward with punches. She lands a nice left hook and then a low kick. Suarez returns fire with a body kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Nashville co-headliner begins and Tatiana Suarez sticks her jab early. She lands a nice kick to the body of the former champion. Andrade looks to press forward but Suarez shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Suarez moves to side control, but Andrade scrambles and gets back to her feet. Tatiana jumps on a guillotine choke and this one is very tight. Andrade tries to escape but can’t. This one is all over.

TATIANA SUAREZ SUBMITS JESSICA ANDRADE IN ROUND 2 😤 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/710gjDLsea — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 6, 2023

Official UFC Nashville Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Jessica Andrade via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Suarez fight next following her submission victory over Andrade this evening in Tennessee?