Drake shares six-figure bet on Nate Diaz ahead of Jake Paul boxing match: “I can never bet against a Diaz brother”

Nate Diaz making pro boxing debut

Nate Diaz is making his pro boxing debut on Saturday and fighting at 185lbs which is much heavier than what he’s used to fighting at in the UFC. Yet, even with that, Drake still likes Diaz’s chances to beat Jake Paul and hand him his second straight loss.

Diaz, meanwhile, also enters the fight with a ton of confidence as he has made it clear he isn’t a traditional MMA striker like Jake Paul has been fighting.

“The thing about him is he knows that MMA fighters can’t box and that they’re in over their head trying to box because he went over and worked a bunch over in training and now in fights also,” Nate Diaz said to DAZN. “MMA fighters don’t know this, but the only thing about that is that I’m in on the same secret. I’ve been in on that since I was 15. I’m not your average wrestler, MMA fighter.

“I didn’t wrestle. When these guys he fought were in the wrestling room at five- and six- and seven-, 10- and 15-years-old, I was boxing the whole neighborhood, boxing every pro I could find. Boxing the highest level I could find, my whole career,” Diaz continued.

Nate Diz is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 to fight out his contract.