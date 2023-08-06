Drake shares six-figure bet on Nate Diaz ahead of Jake Paul boxing match: “I can never bet against a Diaz brother”

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2023
Drake has put his money where his mouth is.

Drake and Nate Diaz

Drake has been no stranger to putting massive bets on fights, and ahead of the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match tonight, the rapper shared his wager for the fight. Although Paul is a sizeable betting favorite, Drake is opting to roll with Nate Diaz as he says he can’t go against a Diaz brother.

Not only is Drake taking Diaz to win, but he put $250,000 on him which would net the rapper $1 million should the Stockton native pull off the upset.

“Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother. That’s just how I was raised,” Drake posted on his Instagram sharing his $250,00 bet.

Nate Diaz making pro boxing debut

Nate Diaz is making his pro boxing debut on Saturday and fighting at 185lbs which is much heavier than what he’s used to fighting at in the UFC. Yet, even with that, Drake still likes Diaz’s chances to beat Jake Paul and hand him his second straight loss.

Diaz, meanwhile, also enters the fight with a ton of confidence as he has made it clear he isn’t a traditional MMA striker like Jake Paul has been fighting.

“The thing about him is he knows that MMA fighters can’t box and that they’re in over their head trying to box because he went over and worked a bunch over in training and now in fights also,” Nate Diaz said to DAZN. “MMA fighters don’t know this, but the only thing about that is that I’m in on the same secret. I’ve been in on that since I was 15. I’m not your average wrestler, MMA fighter.

“I didn’t wrestle. When these guys he fought were in the wrestling room at five- and six- and seven-, 10- and 15-years-old, I was boxing the whole neighborhood, boxing every pro I could find. Boxing the highest level I could find, my whole career,” Diaz continued.

Nate Diz is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 to fight out his contract.

Nate Diaz

