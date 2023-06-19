Cory Sandhagen responds to “haters” telling him Umar Nurmagomedov is going to smash him: “I’m a beast”

Cory Sandhagen has explained why he decided to fight Umar Nurmagomedov.

Cory Sandhagen

It was recently announced by UFC president Dana White that Sandhagen will headline UFC Nashville on August 5 against Nurmagomedov. It’s an intriguing matchup as it is Nurmagomedov’s first ranked opponent, and he gets to face the fourth-ranked bantamweight in Sandhagen.

Although Sandhagen is fighting down in the ranks, he opened as the betting underdog, and he has heard from fans that he will get smashed and is dumb for taking the fight. With that, he took to Instagram to explain why he accepted the bout with Nurmagomedov.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cory Sandhagen (@corysandhagenmma)

“Yo, what’s up guys. Hey, I know you guys saw the announcement. I’m fighting August 5 against Umar Nurmagomedov. I’m getting a lot of haters, saying, ‘why would you fight this far down in the rankings?’ He’s going to beat my ass, blah, blah, blah. Two reasons,” Cory Sandhagen said in his Instagram video about fighting Umar Nurmagomedov. “One, Umar is a great fighter and I’m not trying to be world champ if I’m not the actual best in the entire world. So fighting Umar is a great challenge and I accept it. And No. 2? Because I’m a beast b***h. That’s why. Peace, I’ll see you guys in Nashville. Yippi-ki-yay motherf****r.”

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling reveals Sean O’Malley fight will be his last at bantamweight.

Sandhagen makes a lot of sense in the fact that if he is going to be world champion, he needs to beat everyone anyway so he shouldn’t be afraid of any matchup. As well, the top of the bantamweight division is booked up, so he doesn’t have a ton of options for his next opponent if he was going to remain active.

Cory Sandhagen enters the fight riding back-to-back main event decision wins as he beat Marlon Vera and before that, he scored a doctor stoppage win over Song Yadong.

