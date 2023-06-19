Islam Makhachev downplays Charles Oliveira’s chances in rematch: “I don’t think he can do anything”

By Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still doesn’t believe Charles Oliveira has a shot against him.

‘Do Bronx’ returned to the octagon earlier this month at UFC 289. There, the Brazilian faced Beneil Dariush, who was riding a lengthy winning streak. Leading into the event, both men were attempting to secure a title shot, as the bout was Charles Oliveira’s first since last October at UFC 280.

At UFC 280, the Brazilian came up short against Islam Makhachev, losing by second-round submission. While it’s been less than a year since their last bout, they might face off again soon. Earlier this month, Charles Oliveira scored a first-round knockout win over Dariush, with Dana White quickly hinting at a rematch.

However, that doesn’t mean that Islam Makhachev believes a second fight with Charles Oliveira will be compelling. In a recent interview with Eagle FC, the champion discussed a potential rematch. There, Islam Makhachev downplayed the Brazilian’s chances, stating that he doesn’t believe he can do anything against him.

Islam Makhachev

“I can’t say yet if my next fight will be a rematch with Charles,” Islam Makhachev stated in the interview at Eagle FC 52 (translated by YukaHero). “We have to wait. Now, Justin [Gaethje] and Dustin [Poirier] will fight and the UFC will decide… If Oliveira will not fight me now, everyone will say that I am avoiding him. I never choose my opponents, I will fight anyone the UFC gives me.”

He continued, “I don’t think he can do anything [in a rematch], I’m not afraid of his grappling like the rest of the fighters, I can take him down at any time.”

What do you make of these comments from Islam Makhachev? Do you want to see him fight Charles Oliveira again?

