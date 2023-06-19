Islam Makhachev downplays Charles Oliveira’s chances in rematch: “I don’t think he can do anything”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still doesn’t believe Charles Oliveira has a shot against him.

‘Do Bronx’ returned to the octagon earlier this month at UFC 289. There, the Brazilian faced Beneil Dariush, who was riding a lengthy winning streak. Leading into the event, both men were attempting to secure a title shot, as the bout was Charles Oliveira’s first since last October at UFC 280.

At UFC 280, the Brazilian came up short against Islam Makhachev, losing by second-round submission. While it’s been less than a year since their last bout, they might face off again soon. Earlier this month, Charles Oliveira scored a first-round knockout win over Dariush, with Dana White quickly hinting at a rematch.

However, that doesn’t mean that Islam Makhachev believes a second fight with Charles Oliveira will be compelling. In a recent interview with Eagle FC, the champion discussed a potential rematch. There, Islam Makhachev downplayed the Brazilian’s chances, stating that he doesn’t believe he can do anything against him.

“I can’t say yet if my next fight will be a rematch with Charles,” Islam Makhachev stated in the interview at Eagle FC 52 (translated by YukaHero). “We have to wait. Now, Justin [Gaethje] and Dustin [Poirier] will fight and the UFC will decide… If Oliveira will not fight me now, everyone will say that I am avoiding him. I never choose my opponents, I will fight anyone the UFC gives me.”

He continued, “I don’t think he can do anything [in a rematch], I’m not afraid of his grappling like the rest of the fighters, I can take him down at any time.”

What do you make of these comments from Islam Makhachev? Do you want to see him fight Charles Oliveira again?