BKFC’s Heather Hardy reveals her fighting career is likely over due to “too much brain damage”

Heather Hardy has revealed her fighting career is likely over after she sustained too much brain damage.

Hardy was set to face Christine Ferea on May 11 at BKFC 61 in the main event spot, but on social media she revealed her fight now is off. Hardy has competed in boxing, being a world champion, and in MMA, and was set to make her BKFC debut. However, she posted a lengthy message on Instagram that her fighting career is likely over due to sustaining too much brain damage.

“My fight for May 11 is off. After my fight last summer with Amanda, my vision remained blurred for a few days. I went for an MRI and to get my eyes checked while I was still in TX and it was diagnosed the after effects of a concussion. 6-8 months i should be fine. So basically I needed a fight, and it never got better. My daughter is in college. Everyone thinks I made millions in my career but I didn’t, I went paycheck to paycheck keeping that kid in the best neighborhood so she could go to the best schools. And I needed to take the fight, so long story short a month into training for Christine and everything got worse with my sight,” Heather Hardy wrote on Instagram.

“I was down to 123 pounds because I couldn’t eat, I wasn’t sleeping I was so weak. I hadn’t told anyone how bad it was, not my boyfriend not my coaches. I thought I could make it through the ten-minute fight, but after a very light sparring session I couldn’t see shit for two days. I didn’t eat or sleep Friday to Monday, and I knew I was too weak to do this shit. After finally seeing a doctor, he said I’ve had too many concussions. When you have a concussion, a piece of your brain dies and you never get it back. Imagine that? In ten years I’ve had too much brain damage. I can’t get anymore or else I won’t be able to see. No running, no jogging, no jumping rope, and no getting hit in the head. So I said the thing ya know what that means,” Hardy continued.

It is scary news for Heather Hardy who won’t be able to compete anymore due to brain issues. The 42-year-old has fought 28 times in boxing as a pro and four times in MMA.

In her career, Hardy had the most success in boxing as she was the WBC International female super bantamweight champion, WBC International female featherweight champion, NABF female featherweight champion, and WBO female featherweight champ. Her last fight came in August of last year as she lost to Amanda Serrano for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female featherweight titles.