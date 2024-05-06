Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov set for UFC Abu Dhabi main event
Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov are set to square off in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, the promotion has announced.
For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for this fight to happen. It’s been close to taking place several times in the past, but for one reason or another, it hasn’t come to fruition. Now, it seems as if we’re finally going to get Cory Sandhagen locking horns with Umar Nurmagomedov.
Both of these men are top contenders in the highly competitive bantamweight division. At the same time, they are still one or two wins away from challenging for Sean O’Malley’s title.
If there was ever going to be an opportunity for them to make a statement, it’s now.
Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov!! Your #UFCAbuDhabi main event is official!
Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov confirmed
On August 3, Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov will collide in the main event of UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi. We’ve heard Cory speak about his desire to contest this fight over five rounds, and his wish appears to have been granted.
For Nurmagomedov, this will easily serve as the toughest test of his career to date. Sandhagen has fought some of the biggest and baddest bantamweight in the game, and he knows what it takes to compete at this level.
Regardless of who you’re going to be cheering for, there’s no denying that this is the kind of fight that deserves a main event slot. From here, it’s down to the fighters themselves to live up to the hype.
Are you excited to see Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov finally go to war? If you had to predict who is going to come out with the victory, who would it be and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
