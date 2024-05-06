Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov set for UFC Abu Dhabi main event

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov are set to square off in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, the promotion has announced.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for this fight to happen. It’s been close to taking place several times in the past, but for one reason or another, it hasn’t come to fruition. Now, it seems as if we’re finally going to get Cory Sandhagen locking horns with Umar Nurmagomedov.

Both of these men are top contenders in the highly competitive bantamweight division. At the same time, they are still one or two wins away from challenging for Sean O’Malley’s title.

If there was ever going to be an opportunity for them to make a statement, it’s now.