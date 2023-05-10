Dana White reveals Robbie Lawler’s return at UFC 290 will be his retirement fight

Dana White has revealed that former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler’s career is coming to a close.

‘Ruthless’ has been out of the octagon since his clash against Bryan Barberena at UFC 276 last July. Lawler entered the contest off a stoppage win over Nick Diaz, which was his first victory in four years. However, ‘Bam Bam’ wound up halting the former champion’s momentum, scoring a second-round knockout victory.

Nearly a year on from that defeat, the former welterweight champion is set to return to the cage. Lawler is set to face the returning Niko Price at UFC 290 in July. ‘The Hybrid’ has been out of the cage since a knockout loss to Philip Rowe at UFC Orlando last December. Earlier today, Dana White made the fight official in a live stream announcing the full UFC 290 card.

Along with that, Dana White revealed that the fight will be the last of Robbie Lawler’s historic career. It’s worth noting that the bout will happen just days after the former champion will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Lawler, alongside Rory MacDonald, is slated to be inducted for their UFC 189 co-main event in July 2015.

In that outing, ‘Ruthless’ scored a fifth-round knockout victory to retain his welterweight title. Eight years on from that win, Lawler will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Days following his entry, he will look to score one final win against Niko Price.

Dana White reveals Robbie Lawler’s plans to retire at UFC 290

“Lawler will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday, July 7th, for his fight against Rory MacDonald,” Dana White stated on the live stream earlier today. “Then he fights on Saturday. Robbie is the former UFC and Strikeforce world champion, and this kid is never in a boring fight.”

He continued, “I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old. UFC 290 will be the final fight of his amazing 22-year career.”

