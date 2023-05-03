search

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor will “stain” his legacy if he doesn’t make their fight happen: “That, to me, screams insecurity and trying to stay relevant”

By Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Michael Chandler just wants his fight against Conor McGregor to get booked.

Michael Chandler

Chandler and McGregor are the coaches of TUF 31 and the hope was that they would fight later this summer. Yet, the hold-up has been McGregor re-entering the USADA testing pool, but for Chandler, he says he doesn’t care if all the Irishman needs is just two clean tests. Instead, Chandler wants the fight to happen soon, but revealed it now might be the winter.

“Conor says one thing, USADA says another,” Chandler told ESPN (h/t MMAMania). “Conor [likes to] publicly be in spats, whether it be Dana here and there, sponsors here and there, people who it doesn’t even make sense for him to be picking fights with, different weight classes, different organizations, all kinds of stuff. It’s all just a big show. I don’t know what the understanding is. I could see it very well being just two clean tests. I have no problem with it being two clean tests. I could care less. If you do two clean tests, sounds to me like you’re clean. At this point, who am I to say what the stipulations are? I’m ready for him to be cleared or at least get that answer. At this point, we don’t have an answer.”

As of right now, Michael Chandler is still waiting to get a contract for the fight against Conor McGregor. Yet, the longer this goes on, many believe it’s more likely the scrap won’t happen. However, ‘Iron’ disagrees with that assessment.

Instead, Chandler thinks if McGregor doesn’t go through with this fight it will result as a stain on his overall legacy.

“I think Conor, to his core, really is romantic about combat sports, he loves it,” Chandler said. “And I think he’s got an ego the size of Texas. He needs to get back in there and continue to feel that rush, feel the crowd, acting like he’s a god for those 15 minutes, 25 minutes, whatever it may be. So, I think he’s coming back. It sure would be a huge stain on his legacy, leading everybody down a road, making people think that he’s coming back, and then kind of chickening out at the very end and only doing it for the publicity. That, to me, screams insecurity and trying to stay relevant rather than seeing through your commitment.”

Chandler is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier and is 2-3 in the UFC.

Do you think Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will fight in 2023?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo, UFC Brooklyn

Henry Cejudo says his UFC 288 fight against Aljamain Sterling is "personal": "I do want to hurt him"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023
Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad shares his pick for the most overhyped welterweight in the UFC

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Belal Muhammad is sharing his pick for the most overhyped welterweight in the UFC. Muhammad (22-3 MMA) is currently preparing for his fight with Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday, May 6th at […]

Jon-Jones-Israel-Adesanya
UFC

Jon Jones not interested in fighting fellow UFC “star” Israel Adesanya, names the one opponent who can keep him from retiring

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Jon Jones is not interested in fighting fellow UFC ‘star’ Israel Adesanya and is naming the one opponent who can keep him from retiring. It was during a recent interview with ‘Fox Sports’ Australia that […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Exclusive MMA Interviews

UFC 288 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

In the main event of UFC 288, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his belt against former champion Henry Cejudo. Heading into the scrap, Sterling is -111 while […]

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Jon Jones

Coach says Francis Ngannou’s pay would have significantly dropped if he’d lost to Jon Jones: “It wasn’t 8 million PER fight”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Coach Nicksick says Francis Ngannou’s pay would have significantly dropped if he’d lost to Jon Jones. Erick Nicksick is the head coach and general manager of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nicksick is also […]

Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22

Paul Craig calls out Sean Strickland after announcing move to the UFC’s middleweight division

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023
Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC heavyweight contender says fight fans need to forget about a Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich matchup: “There’s no chance”

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has explained why he doesn’t think fight fans should get excited about a Jon Jones vs Sergei Pavlovich showdown. Right now, Jon Jones is the king of the world at heavyweight. […]

Matt Frevola
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Matt Frevola admits he was "surprised" to get Drew Dober fight at UFC 288, vows to be the first person to KO him in the UFC: "He's never been hit by me before"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Matt Frevola didn’t expect to get a ranked opponent for his next fight, but was thrilled when he was offered Drew Dober at UFC 288. After Frevola picked up a KO win over Ottman Azaitar […]

Stephen-Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 289

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira will no longer be fighting at UFC 289. Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that the Thompson vs. Pereira bout has been scrapped from the pay-per-view event on June 10 in Vancouver, […]

UFC 277, Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena
Dana White

Julianna Pena out of UFC 289 with a broken rib, Amanda Nunes now defends title against Irene Aldana

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

The trilogy between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will no longer be happening at UFC 289. UFC president, Dana White took to Instagram to announce that Pena has suffered a broken rib and is out […]