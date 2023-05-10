Dana White announces official main card and televised prelim lineup for UFC 290

Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White made an exciting announcement revealing some major bouts that will take place at UFC 290 on July. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The date marks the UFC’s popular International Fight Week, and the company always try to stack the card from top to bottom with prospects, notable names, and championship contests. July will be no different.

Taking to social media, White was ecstatic to let fans know what he’s been working on for two-month’s time.

Dana White announces stacked UFC 290 card

“International Fight week is coming back to Las Vegas on July 8,” he voiced. “I am happy to announce that we have finally finished the main card. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline UFC 290 to unify the featherweight belt. Volkanovski is the No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world and is undefeated as a featherweight in the UFC.”

Our #UFC290 main event is OFFICIAL! Dana White just dropped the entire main card for International Fight Week and it's HUGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aoNWRRiJvb — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2023

White also announced a second title fight which will serve as the co-main event between current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Alexandre Pantoja.

To complete the UFC 290 main card, Robert Whittaker will take on Dricus Du Plessis, with the winner likely to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title next. Jalin Turner will face Dan Hooker at lightweight in a bout that promises to deliver fireworks. Following rising star Bo Nickal’s successful UFC debut earlier this March, he will face TUF graduate Tresan Goree.

White disclosed Robbie Lawler would feature on the card, and it would be the last time “Ruthless” steps foot inside the UFC octagon.

“The featured bout is Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price,” White added. “Robbie is the former UFC and Strikeforce world champion…I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old, and UFC 290 will be the final fight of his amazing 22-year career.”

The announcement also featured some action-packed preliminary bouts, which included the return of former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

What do you make of Dana White’s announcement for UFC 290? Are you happy with the card?