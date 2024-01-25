Watch | Conor McGregor headbutt’s Jake Gyllenhaal in official ‘Road House’ movie trailer (Video)

By Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor got physical with Jake Gyllenhaal during the filming of ‘Road House’.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the octagon since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That defeat to ‘The Diamond’ saw Conor McGregor snap his leg in the final seconds of the frame. As a result, the Irishman decided to take a long hiatus to heal. He even left the USADA testing pool and began to focus on other projects.

One of those other projects is the remake of 1989 classic ‘Road House’, starring Patrick Swayze. There’s been an effort to remake the film for a decade now, and once had former UFC champion Ronda Rousey attached. However, over the course of time, the movie had many casting changes. Those changes eventually led to Conor McGregor, and Jake Gyllenhaal as the lead stars.

Save for a night filming at UFC 285 last March, there’s been a lot of silence on the film itself. That was until this week when the film got a finalized poster and release date. On March 21st, Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the reimagined ‘Road House’. The film itself will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which was a major point of contention for those who made the movie.

Beyond a release date and poster, came a trailer. Earlier today, fans got a long look at the film and saw Conor McGregor’s acting chops. Based on the trailer, It’s clear the Irishman put on a lot of size for the role. While it’s not exactly clear what role McGregor will play, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC middleweight fighter, who becomes a bouncer.

RELATED: TURKI ALALSHIKH REVEALS CONVERSATION WITH UFC ABOUT HAVING CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT IN SAUDI ARABIA: “WE’RE READY”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Road House (@roadhousemovie)


Conor McGregor headbutts Jake Gyllenhaal in newly released ‘Road House’ trailer

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton [Jake Gyllenhaal] takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.” – A synopsis for the film read given via press release earlier today.

While Conor McGregor looked great alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, the former UFC champion seems destined to make his MMA return sooner rather than later. Earlier this month, ‘The Notorious’ took to social media to announce his intention to fight Michael Chandler on June 29th. Quickly, ‘Iron’ accepted the callout, and even offered to meet him up at middleweight.

While Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler might happen, it won’t happen in June. At the UFC 297 post-fight press conference over the weekend, Dana White downplayed the Irishman’s recent comments. According to the promoter, don’t believe McGregor fight news unless it comes from him first.

What do you make of this news? Were you a fan of Conor McGregor’s acting debut in the ‘Road House’ trailer? Will you watch the Jake Gyllenhaal-led film when it releases in March?

