UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor is not fighting in June: “When Conor’s ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it”

UFC CEO Dana White has refuted Conor McGregor’s recent announcement that he will be fighting on June 29th.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) kicked off the New Year by taking to ‘X‘ with a video sharing the following information:

“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the Notorious Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler? 185 pounds (laughs),” McGregor said.

The Irishman and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) have of coursed been linked to fight ever since serving as opposing coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter this past Spring.

The original plan was to have the pair fight at December’s UFC 296 event, but the bout was ultimately pushed back due to various reasons concerning Conor McGregor’s eligibility. ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ were then rumored to be colliding at April’s historic UFC 300 event, however that plan also failed to come to fruition.

However, according to UFC CEO Dana White, McGregor will not be competing this June after all.

When asked by a reporter at tonight’s UFC 297 post-fight press conference where things stood with the Irishman and if he would in fact be returning in June, White responded with the following:

Dana White: When Conor is ready to fight you know we'll announce it.#UFC pic.twitter.com/jSYbqy6fkc — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 21, 2024

“Uhh, no. If and when Conor is ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it.”

Adding to the drama is the fact that Dana White has remained noncommittal on Michael Chandler actually serving as Conor McGregor’s return opponent.

Prior to tonight’s UFC 297 event, the promoter shared the following words with Sportsnet.

“So, McGregor will be back this year, possibly him and Chandler,” White explained to Aaron Bronsteter. “We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Do you think we will actually see Conor McGregor fight in 2024?