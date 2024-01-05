Michael Chandler vows to retire Conor McGregor in June: “It’s been a great career”

By Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes he will be the final opponent of Conor McGregor’s career.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

The long-awaited bout between ‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ received something of a fight date earlier this month. Taking to social media, Conor McGregor announced plans to face Michael Chandler on June 29th, at International Fight Week. As of now, the fight is yet to be confirmed by the promotion, or Dana White, however.

Along with the Irishman’s announcement, came talk of a middleweight bout. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Michael Chandler was asked about Conor McGregor’s recent comments. There, the former Bellator champion stated that he was down to fight his Ultimate Fighter rival at any weight class, anytime.

However, whenever the two finally do meet in the cage, it won’t be close. In the interview, Michael Chandler opined that he will be the final opponent of Conor McGregor’s historic career. He referenced the Irishman’s last bout, a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

‘The Diamond’ famously won by first-round stoppage, after Conor McGregor broke his leg. That, combined with the fact that the former UFC champion has been out of action for years leads Michael Chandler to be confident. When all is said and done, the Missouri native believes he will be the one to retire the megastar, and he will be happy about it.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler vows to retire Conor McGregor on June 29th

“There’s a certain aspect of that,” Michael Chandler stated in the interview, when asked if his feud with Conor McGregor has become personal. “That revenge aspect, make him pay for the last year. Some of it was outside of his control, but a lot of it he created. I knew what I signed up for, I knew I signed up to do The Ultimate Fighter against a guy who was coming back from a devastating leg injury. I knew it could be delayed, but I didn’t think it would be delayed this long.”

He continued, “All of that is just deposits in the bank, of me just wanting to smash this dude. I want to stay within myself, I don’t need to get emotional about it. But, there will be an extra hint of satisfaction of ending this guy’s career. Doing something on the biggest stage I could have asked for, have been asking for, and looking forward to, since we signed on the dotted line to do The Ultimate Fighter.”

“Yeah man, it’s been a great career.” Michael Chandler concluded talking about his future meeting with Conor McGregor. “I still have a lot of gas left in the tank, even after this. So I’m ready to dismantle this guy, and see what’s next. Hopefully the title.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Chandler? Do you believe he will defeat Conor McGregor in June? Or do you believe ‘The Notorious’ will return to a win?

