Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ gets release date, poster revealed

By Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024

The film debut of former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is set for March 21st.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That bout infamously saw Conor McGregor break his leg in the final seconds of round one. As a result of the injury, the former UFC champion left the USADA testing pool to heal. Along the way, he also got his first movie role.

In late 2022, Conor McGregor was cast in the remake of the 1989 classic ‘Road House’ starring Patrick Swayze. The project had been in the works for over a decade, and once had fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey linked to it as well. Ultimately, the movie had a lot of changes over the years, including a change in cast. ‘Rowdy’ was dropped, as were many others.

In their place, are the aforementioned Conor McGregor, and Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal. At UFC 285 last March in Las Vegas, the two men even filmed in front of a live crowd. Gyllenhaal filmed a fight scene in the octagon for the movie, featuring former fighter Jay Hieron.

Since then, details have been sparse on the project. However, earlier today, the poster was released for the film. Along with that, came a release date. On March 21st, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Meaning, Conor McGregor’s film debut won’t be released theatrically but streamed online instead.

RELATED: DWAYNE JOHNSON TO PLAY MARK KERR IN A24’S ‘THE SMASHING MACHINE’ MOVIE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)


Conor McGregor’s ‘Road House’ remake to release March 21st on Amazon Prime Video

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton [Jake Gyllenhaal] takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.” – The synopsis for the film reads.

With that announcement, it seems that Conor McGregor is primed for a big year. Earlier this month, ‘The Notorious’ to social media to allege that he signed a deal to return on June 29th against Michael Chandler. While ‘Iron’ later agreed to the bout on social media, Dana White has since hit back against that announcement.

Over the weekend at the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Dana White stated that Conor McGregor’s return wasn’t yet finalized. The promoter seemed to indicate that they weren’t exactly close on talks either, and added that they would announce the Irishman’s return themselves. Return in the cage aside, McGregor will be seen on television screens in just a few short months.

What do you make of this news? Will you watch ‘Road House’ upon its release in March? Are you excited for Conor McGregor’s acting debut?

