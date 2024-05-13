Conor McGregor releases new training photo ahead of UFC 303 return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has released a new training image as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

It’s almost time, folks. Next month, Conor McGregor will return to the cage after three years away. In his last outing, he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Now, he’s aiming to prove that he’s still got what it takes to thrive at the elite level.

Of course, there are plenty of questions regarding whether or not he can pull it off. He’s been out of action for quite some time and, more often than not, that comes with ring rust. On the opposite side to him will be Michael Chandler, a man who has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

As fight night gets closer and closer, the Irishman continues to provide fans with updates on his training. In the last few days, he released the following image to showcase what he’s been up to.