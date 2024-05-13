Conor McGregor releases new training photo ahead of UFC 303 return
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has released a new training image as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.
It’s almost time, folks. Next month, Conor McGregor will return to the cage after three years away. In his last outing, he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Now, he’s aiming to prove that he’s still got what it takes to thrive at the elite level.
Of course, there are plenty of questions regarding whether or not he can pull it off. He’s been out of action for quite some time and, more often than not, that comes with ring rust. On the opposite side to him will be Michael Chandler, a man who has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.
As fight night gets closer and closer, the Irishman continues to provide fans with updates on his training. In the last few days, he released the following image to showcase what he’s been up to.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2024
McGregor’s big push
If nothing else, Conor looks to be in great shape – as you’d expect for a man of his stature. He’s sparring, he’s preparing, and he’s well aware of the stakes involved in this contest. Chandler has been patiently waiting on the sidelines and he doesn’t want to go down without a fight. Now, all we can do is wait to see what both men can produce when it all goes down in Las Vegas.
Are you excited for the return of Conor McGregor? How do you believe he will perform when he locks horns with Michael Chandler? If he wins, could he fight for a title next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor UFC