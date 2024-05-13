Conor McGregor releases new training photo ahead of UFC 303 return

By Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has released a new training image as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor in training

It’s almost time, folks. Next month, Conor McGregor will return to the cage after three years away. In his last outing, he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Now, he’s aiming to prove that he’s still got what it takes to thrive at the elite level.

Of course, there are plenty of questions regarding whether or not he can pull it off. He’s been out of action for quite some time and, more often than not, that comes with ring rust. On the opposite side to him will be Michael Chandler, a man who has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

RELATED: Fight fans react to official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303: “Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time”

As fight night gets closer and closer, the Irishman continues to provide fans with updates on his training. In the last few days, he released the following image to showcase what he’s been up to.

McGregor’s big push

If nothing else, Conor looks to be in great shape – as you’d expect for a man of his stature. He’s sparring, he’s preparing, and he’s well aware of the stakes involved in this contest. Chandler has been patiently waiting on the sidelines and he doesn’t want to go down without a fight. Now, all we can do is wait to see what both men can produce when it all goes down in Las Vegas.

Are you excited for the return of Conor McGregor? How do you believe he will perform when he locks horns with Michael Chandler? If he wins, could he fight for a title next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland returns at UFC 302, finalizes main card lineup

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024
Derrick Lewis to WWE
UFC

Derrick Lewis expresses interest in dabbling with the WWE following TKO win at UFC St. Louis

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

Derrick Lewis has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a run with WWE at some point in the future.

Joaquin Buckley, Gilbert Burns
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley takes aim at former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns following UFC St. Louis

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following the latter’s victory last weekend.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

Bryce Mitchell responds to Sean Woodson's callout at UFC St. Louis: "When and Where?"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Bryce Mitchell has responded to Sean Woodson’s callout at UFC St. Louis.

Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White plans to hold more Fight Night events outside of UFC Apex: "We’re getting it done this year"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has plans to start moving Fight Night cards away from the Apex.

Ben Askren

Ben Askren reacts to Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira chatter: "You can’t leave Tom Aspinall sitting here with the interim belt"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024
Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

Dana White takes issue with one UFC St. Louis winner: "It’s your time to shine and that’s your performance?"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was quite pleased with UFC St. Louis overall, but there’s one fight that stood out in his mind, and not in a good way.

Derrick Lewis UFC St. Louis
UFC

Derrick Lewis explains throwing his cup near media row following UFC St. Louis win: "My balls don't stink"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Derrick Lewis put on quite the show at UFC St. Louis both during and after his fight.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Not a Fan of Joaquin Buckley's Callout of Conor McGregor at UFC St. Louis: "He went too far"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Michael Bisping has praise for Joaquin Buckley following UFC St. Louis, but feels he jumped the shark during his post-fight interview.

Diego Ferreira, UFC
UFC St. Louis

UFC St. Louis Bonus Report: Diego Ferreira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

The Octagon returned to Missouri for tonight’s UFC St. Louis event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento.