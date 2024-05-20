Anderson Silva set to face longtime UFC rival Chael Sonnen in boxing match on June 15

By Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Former UFC rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will collide once again in a special boxing match next month.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva

In recent times, fight fans have been wondering what’s next for Anderson Silva. He’s already considered to be one of the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts, and yet he’s still out there competing in the ring.

He’s a true veteran of the game and many will continue to follow him regardless of what he does next. Over the weekend, it was heavily teased that ‘The Spider’ would have an announcement regarding his next contest.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen speaks after UFC announces his fight with Anderson Silva is going into Hall of Fame: “I was very grateful”

As per both men on social media, it’ll be Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen running it back one more time on June 15.

Anderson, I’ll see you June 15th…#Advertisement @spiderandersonsilva @spaten_br #BebaComModeração #SpatenFightNight #UltimaLutaSpider #EstiloForteSpaten pic.twitter.com/PUZ1AGAm3Z

— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 20, 2024

 

The Silva x Sonnen boxing match won’t be Silva’s retirement fight, just his final fight in Brazil, per his team.

It will take place in São Paulo in front of 600 invited guests. Black tie event. All put together by Spaten Beer.

5, 2 minute rounds. 98 KG (216). Pro boxing. June… pic.twitter.com/eplnykT7Qf

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 20, 2024

Silva vs Sonnen is set

“The Silva x Sonnen boxing match won’t be Silva’s retirement fight, just his final fight in Brazil, per his team. It will take place in São Paulo in front of 600 invited guests. Black tie event. All put together by Spaten Beer. 5, 2 minute rounds. 98 KG (216). Pro boxing. June 15.”

This certainly isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, especially given how well these two seem to be getting along these days. Either way, it should be a fun showcase.

Are you excited to see how this plays out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

