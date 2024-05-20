Former UFC rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will collide once again in a special boxing match next month.

In recent times, fight fans have been wondering what’s next for Anderson Silva. He’s already considered to be one of the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts, and yet he’s still out there competing in the ring.

He’s a true veteran of the game and many will continue to follow him regardless of what he does next. Over the weekend, it was heavily teased that ‘The Spider’ would have an announcement regarding his next contest.

As per both men on social media, it’ll be Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen running it back one more time on June 15.