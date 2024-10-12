VIDEO | Conor McGregor breaks up a brawl at the Bare Knuckle FC: Spain weigh-in
UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s time as a part owner of Bare Knuckle FC featured a hands-on approach ahead of one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year.
BKFC: Spain features plenty of bare-knuckle veterans and newcomers on Saturday’s card. The event is headlined by a vacant lightweight title bout between Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto.
McGregor expanded his business portfolio when he became a part owner of BKFC in April. Since then, he’s helped promote BKFC in many facets, including at press conferences and through various media.
At the BKFC: Spain ceremonial weigh-ins, things were relatively calm before the main event fighters took the stage. As Tenaglia and Soto came face-to-face, a full-out brawl nearly broke out on the stage before McGregor
Watch chaos ensue below before McGregor and other personnel intervene.
Conor McGregor got into the middle of the chaos as the #BKFCSpain main event faceoff blew up. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kCau0Cf0BH
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 11, 2024
Luckily, cooler heads prevailed between Soto and Tenaglia, and McGregor seemed to enjoy the added tensions.
McGregor was supposed to make his MMA return at UFC 303 earlier this year against Michael Chandler. Just weeks before the fight, he withdrew due to a toe injury, and it’s uncertain when/if he’ll return to the cage.
McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s lost three of his last four MMA fights overall with the lone victory coming against Donald Cerrone in 2020 during that span.
McGregor chose a perfect time to become involved in bare-knuckle fighting and BKFC. The sport has increased in popularity in recent years and has helped turn Mike Perry into a star.
McGregor hasn’t ruled out potentially appearing in the bare-knuckle ring at least once during his combat sports career. He’s targeting a return to the UFC Octagon next year against Chandler or another big-name opponent.
In the meantime, McGregor and David Feldman are in for another eventful evening at BKFC: Spain.
