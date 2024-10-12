VIDEO | Conor McGregor breaks up a brawl at the Bare Knuckle FC: Spain weigh-in

By Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s time as a part owner of Bare Knuckle FC featured a hands-on approach ahead of one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year.

Conor McGregor

BKFC: Spain features plenty of bare-knuckle veterans and newcomers on Saturday’s card. The event is headlined by a vacant lightweight title bout between Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto.

McGregor expanded his business portfolio when he became a part owner of BKFC in April. Since then, he’s helped promote BKFC in many facets, including at press conferences and through various media.

At the BKFC: Spain ceremonial weigh-ins, things were relatively calm before the main event fighters took the stage. As Tenaglia and Soto came face-to-face, a full-out brawl nearly broke out on the stage before McGregor

Conor McGregor prevents BKFC: Spain weigh-in brawl

Watch chaos ensue below before McGregor and other personnel intervene.

Luckily, cooler heads prevailed between Soto and Tenaglia, and McGregor seemed to enjoy the added tensions.

McGregor was supposed to make his MMA return at UFC 303 earlier this year against Michael Chandler. Just weeks before the fight, he withdrew due to a toe injury, and it’s uncertain when/if he’ll return to the cage.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s lost three of his last four MMA fights overall with the lone victory coming against Donald Cerrone in 2020 during that span.

McGregor chose a perfect time to become involved in bare-knuckle fighting and BKFC. The sport has increased in popularity in recent years and has helped turn Mike Perry into a star.

McGregor hasn’t ruled out potentially appearing in the bare-knuckle ring at least once during his combat sports career. He’s targeting a return to the UFC Octagon next year against Chandler or another big-name opponent.

In the meantime, McGregor and David Feldman are in for another eventful evening at BKFC: Spain.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland

Roman Dolidze's coach reveals backstage altercation with Kevin Holland after UFC 307 fight: "Emotions are firing"

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024
Joaquin Buckley, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley answers Kamaru Usman's 'Get in line' response to his fight callout: "S*** shouldn't be given to you!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley was taken aback by Kamaru Usman’s nonchalant response to his fight callout at UFC 307.

Conor McGregor, KSI
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor again teases boxing match against KSI: "I'll fight him for that bulls*it song alone!"

Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024

It appears that former UFC champion Conor McGregor is again teasing a boxing match with KSI.

Yaroslav Amosov
Yaroslav Amosov

Yaroslav Amosov hoping for UFC contract after leaving Bellator: "I will take this belt"

Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024

Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov is ready to join the UFC.

Jose Aldo
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw criticizes Jose Aldo's strategy for Mario Bautista fight at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024

TJ Dillashaw is baffled by Jose Aldo’s strategy against Mario Bautista.

Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista explains why fans should be pointing the finger at Jose Aldo for lackluster fight at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024
Dana White Donald Trump
UFC

The UFC’s roster purge continues as 6 more fighters part ways with the promotion

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has continued to release fighters with six more being let go from the promotion.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Israel Adesanya gives Khalil Rountree props following UFC 307 effort against Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes Khalil Rountree did himself plenty of favors despite a loss.

Cain Velasquez, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Cain Velasquez shares how he'd match up with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in his prime

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sized up two of the top heavyweight fighters on the planet, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and how the fights would go in his prime.

Neil Magny, Carlos Prates
UFC

REPORT | Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates booked for November 9th headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Experience meets youth on November 9th, as a UFC welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates is reportedly set to headline UFC Vegas 100.