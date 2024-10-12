VIDEO | Conor McGregor breaks up a brawl at the Bare Knuckle FC: Spain weigh-in

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s time as a part owner of Bare Knuckle FC featured a hands-on approach ahead of one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year.

BKFC: Spain features plenty of bare-knuckle veterans and newcomers on Saturday’s card. The event is headlined by a vacant lightweight title bout between Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto.

McGregor expanded his business portfolio when he became a part owner of BKFC in April. Since then, he’s helped promote BKFC in many facets, including at press conferences and through various media.

At the BKFC: Spain ceremonial weigh-ins, things were relatively calm before the main event fighters took the stage. As Tenaglia and Soto came face-to-face, a full-out brawl nearly broke out on the stage before McGregor