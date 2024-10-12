Fabrício Werdum details life-threatening health issues he’s had since UFC title reign

By Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum is the latest big-name former fighter to share extensive brain damage testimony in the Le vs. Zuffa UFC lawsuit.

Fabricio Werdum

Werdum, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, and others have provided testimonies in the ongoing Le vs. Zuffa lawsuit. The new settlement in the lawsuit is $375 million; with fighters accusing Zuffa and the UFC of violating anti-trust laws related to fighter pay and anticompetitive tactics.

Werdum’s testimony this week was startling.

“I have many lesions and scarring on my brain, and I have a cyst that is located centrally within my brain making surgery thus far impossible,” Werdum said in a statement. “I monitor this cyst with biannual exams to determine if it is growing.”

In a recent testimony, Machida didn’t claim any health concerns but did include what he’d use his portion awarded in the case for.

Fabricio Werdum reveals brain damage in Le vs. Zuffa court case

Werdum is one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all time. He won the UFC heavyweight title by finishing Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 to cap off a six-fight winning streak inside the Octagon at the time.

Before signing with the UFC, Werdum was a force in Strikeforce. He snapped Fedor Emelianenko’s lengthy win streak in 2010 by submitting the Russian legend with a triangle armbar.

Werdum earned UFC victories over the likes of Travis Browne, Mark Hunt, and Alexander Gustafsson during his promotional tenure. He parted ways from the UFC in 2020, signing with the PFL and falling to Renan Ferreira in May 2021.

Werdum returned to MMA last year at Gamebred Fighting Championship 5. He lost to former UFC titleholder Junior dos Santos by split decision in his bare-knuckle MMA debut.

Werdum has accumulated a 24-10-1 record in his professional MMA career. Before transitioning full-time to MMA, he won six ADCC Submission Wrestling medals.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Fabricio Werdum UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

VIDEO | Conor McGregor breaks up a brawl at the Bare Knuckle FC: Spain weigh-in

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024
Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland
Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze's coach reveals backstage altercation with Kevin Holland after UFC 307 fight: "Emotions are firing"

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC middleweights Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland allegedly got into it backstage about an hour after their clash at UFC 307.

Joaquin Buckley, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley answers Kamaru Usman's 'Get in line' response to his fight callout: "S*** shouldn't be given to you!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley was taken aback by Kamaru Usman’s nonchalant response to his fight callout at UFC 307.

Yaroslav Amosov
Yaroslav Amosov

Yaroslav Amosov hoping for UFC contract after leaving Bellator: "I will take this belt"

Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024

Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov is ready to join the UFC.

Jose Aldo
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw criticizes Jose Aldo's strategy for Mario Bautista fight at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024

TJ Dillashaw is baffled by Jose Aldo’s strategy against Mario Bautista.

Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista explains why fans should be pointing the finger at Jose Aldo for lackluster fight at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024
Dana White Donald Trump
UFC

The UFC’s roster purge continues as 6 more fighters part ways with the promotion

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has continued to release fighters with six more being let go from the promotion.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Israel Adesanya gives Khalil Rountree props following UFC 307 effort against Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes Khalil Rountree did himself plenty of favors despite a loss.

Cain Velasquez, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Cain Velasquez shares how he'd match up with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in his prime

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sized up two of the top heavyweight fighters on the planet, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and how the fights would go in his prime.

Neil Magny, Carlos Prates
UFC

REPORT | Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates booked for November 9th headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Experience meets youth on November 9th, as a UFC welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates is reportedly set to headline UFC Vegas 100.