Fabrício Werdum details life-threatening health issues he’s had since UFC title reign

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum is the latest big-name former fighter to share extensive brain damage testimony in the Le vs. Zuffa UFC lawsuit.

Werdum, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, and others have provided testimonies in the ongoing Le vs. Zuffa lawsuit. The new settlement in the lawsuit is $375 million; with fighters accusing Zuffa and the UFC of violating anti-trust laws related to fighter pay and anticompetitive tactics.

Werdum’s testimony this week was startling.

“I have many lesions and scarring on my brain, and I have a cyst that is located centrally within my brain making surgery thus far impossible,” Werdum said in a statement. “I monitor this cyst with biannual exams to determine if it is growing.”

In a recent testimony, Machida didn’t claim any health concerns but did include what he’d use his portion awarded in the case for.