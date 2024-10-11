Roman Dolidze’s coach reveals backstage altercation with Kevin Holland after UFC 307 fight: “Emotions are firing”

Coach: Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland got into it during post-fight medicals

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, coach Eric Nicksick explained what happened after the fight between Holland and Dolidze.

“So they went back to medicals, I went out with [Aljamain Sterling], and I was giving a hat away to some kid that I saw, and then when I walked back to medicals, I guess Kevin and Roman… like Kevin was chirping at Roman the whole time through the medical tent, and then it just escalated into Kevin saying some really not very classy things to Roman, and then Roman getting pretty pissed off and then that had to get separated,” Nicksick said of Dolidze and Holland.

“Emotions are firing at that moment, and it sucks, man, because no one wanted to fight to end that way. It wasn’t our choice either. Kevin made the decision to tell his corner about the rib, made Coach Bob Perez make a decision about keeping his fighter in the fight, so we didn’t do anything wrong. So to take it that route, I was pretty disappointed.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Luckily, it sounds like cooler heads prevailed between Dolidze and Holland after the incident. Both brawlers will look to get back in the win column in their next Octagon appearances.