UFC star Conor McGregor teases ‘good news’ breaking soon
UFC star Conor McGregor has teased that good news is coming as speculation over his mixed martial arts future continues.
Over the course of the last few years, fans have been wondering when we’re going to see Conor McGregor get back in the cage. By the time we get to summer 2025, it would’ve been four years since he last competed. At this point, it’s truly unclear as to whether or not it’ll even happen.
For the Irishman, it’s been a rough few weeks after he was found liable in his sexual assault civil case in Ireland. Off the back of that, many fans and pundits aren’t even sure they want to see him come back.
However, in a caption for a recently released video of him training, McGregor made it known that ‘good news’ could be on the way.
Partner went for x-guard but without control of my back leg i can, with good balance and composure, step up and over into reverse knee on belly. I then slot my lead knee in blocking his hip fully while also securing control of both his wrists. I now have both my knees on my… https://t.co/fmq0S0KCdB
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2024
McGregor teases big announcement
“Lee Hammond is who I am training with here. We are flowing just and it’s not that deep. Playing. Lee is a black belt under coach kavanagh at Sbg and recently appeared in TUF where he was fully dominant against the eventual winner of the entire show until a lapse in concentration in the final round lead him in to an unusual guillotine submission position. His opponent then went on to win the entire show convincingly after being down on the scorecards and on his way to defeat against Lee. Lee is the first fighter in MMA to hit a berimbolo in professional MMA and is an incredibly fast pace attacking jiu jitsu and striking fighter.
“I have been training with Lee since he was a young teen and I was in my early twenties. I used to open John’s gym on a Sunday, on my own, and word got around the gym that I would do this, and Lee and his friend would be the only other two to show up. I would spar them back to back for hours. We still show up today. Training is going great out here guys, hoping for some good news to break, God willing! Thank you for the support”
Will he ever fight again in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor UFC