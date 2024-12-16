UFC star Conor McGregor teases ‘good news’ breaking soon

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased that good news is coming as speculation over his mixed martial arts future continues.

Over the course of the last few years, fans have been wondering when we’re going to see Conor McGregor get back in the cage. By the time we get to summer 2025, it would’ve been four years since he last competed. At this point, it’s truly unclear as to whether or not it’ll even happen.

For the Irishman, it’s been a rough few weeks after he was found liable in his sexual assault civil case in Ireland. Off the back of that, many fans and pundits aren’t even sure they want to see him come back.

However, in a caption for a recently released video of him training, McGregor made it known that ‘good news’ could be on the way.