Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear that he doesn’t coach Belal Muhammad

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t actually coach Belal Muhammad.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history and we all know that to be true. He retired from mixed martial arts as an unbeaten fighter, and he did so with one of the most impressive runs in the history of the sport – and that’s us putting it lightly.

Now, Islam Makhachev is the new king of the lightweight division. In addition to that, Belal Muhammad is the welterweight champion, and it’s been well-documented that Belal has trained a great deal with Khabib and the rest of their team.

However, during a recent interview, Nurmagomedov felt the need to clarify the nature of his working relationship with the welterweight king.