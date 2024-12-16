Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear that he doesn’t coach Belal Muhammad
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t actually coach Belal Muhammad.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history and we all know that to be true. He retired from mixed martial arts as an unbeaten fighter, and he did so with one of the most impressive runs in the history of the sport – and that’s us putting it lightly.
Now, Islam Makhachev is the new king of the lightweight division. In addition to that, Belal Muhammad is the welterweight champion, and it’s been well-documented that Belal has trained a great deal with Khabib and the rest of their team.
However, during a recent interview, Nurmagomedov felt the need to clarify the nature of his working relationship with the welterweight king.
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks on Ilia Topuria, Belal Muhammad, Islam Makhachev and more in this EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of #UFC311 🤫👀
Full conversation drops on @pound4poundshow TOMORROW 🔥
(🎥: @rushmma11) pic.twitter.com/sKDJ5ghXBb
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 15, 2024
Khabib looks at Muhammad relationship
“Belal, sometime he come, he train with us, okay, but I don’t coach him. I help him.”
Nurmagomedov was then asked how he’d feel if Islam Makhachev decided to make the shift up to 170 pounds in an attempt to claim a second world title. Khabib paused for a moment, with the eventual answer looking set to be revealed when the full video drops this week.
Of course, mixed martial arts is a sport, and you’re going to fight people you know from time to time. With that being said, we’re more interested in knowing why Khabib felt the need to clarify the situation between himself and Belal Muhammad. Either way, there are exciting times ahead for this whole team.
Do you believe that there is a good chance Belal Muhammad will eventually defend his welterweight crown against Islam Makhachev? If so, who would you back to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
