UFC 314 Results: Dominick Reyes KO’s Nikita Krylov (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC

Krylov (30-9 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round submission victory over Ryan Spann in March of 2023. Prior to that, ‘The Miner’ had scored Octagon wins over former UFC title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson respectively.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (14-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at last December’s UFC 310 event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Anthony Smith. ‘The Dominator’ has gone 2-4 over his past six fights overall.

Round one of the ‘Krylov vs. Reyes’ matchup begins and Nikita Krylov opens with a kick to the body. He’s come out aggressively here. A head kick and then a right hook both partially land. Dominick Reyes counters with a short left hook that appears to stun ‘The Miner’ for a second. Krylov comes forward again with a 1-2. Reyes replies with a low kick. Krylov just misses with a head kick. That was super close. He lands a kick to the body. Both men miss with hooks. Dominick Reyes with a head kick that partially lands. Krylov leaps in and Reyes cracks him with a left hook. ‘The Miner’ folds and crashes to the canvas. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 314 Results: Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Reyes fight next following his KO victory over Krylov this evening in Miami?

