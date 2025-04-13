UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva stops Bryce Mitchell (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

Silva (15-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a 12-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan less than two months ago at UFC Seattle. ‘Lord’ has gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in January of last year.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (17-2 MMA) was last seen in action this past December at UFC 310, where he scored a third-round knockout victory over Kron Gracie. Prior to that, ‘Thug Nasty’ had suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Josh Emmett (see that here).

Round one of ‘Silva vs. Mitchell’ begins and Bryce Mitchell comes forward aggressively. Jean Silva tells him to come forward. They trade kicks to the body. Silva lands another. Mitchell with a side kick to the body. ‘Lord’ misses with a spinning wheel kick attempt. ‘Thug Nasty’ with a pair of side kicks, one to the calf and one to the body. He follows that up with a low kick. Silva answers with a body kick. The Brazilian just misses with a straight right up the middle. Bryce Mitchell with a low kick. Jean Silva answers with a right hand over the top. Another good calf kick from the American. Silva with a left hook. Mitchell dives for a takedown. Silva defends and we are back on the feet. Jean Silva with a body kick and then a left. Bryce Mitchell replies with a body kick and then a jab. A jumping round kick in return from Silva. He lands another good punch. Mitchell shoots and Silva jumps on a guillotine choke. This is tight. Mitchell eventually escapes. Silva with a ninja choke attempt. ‘Thug Nasty’ avoids and we go to round two.

Round two begins and Jean Silva lands a hard body kick. Mitchell misses with a return kick. A good low kick from ‘Lord’. He follows that up with a right hand and Mitchell drops. He scrambles up to his feet and then eats a body kick. Mitchell shoots for a takedown. He gets in deep but somehow Silva stays standing. Jean with a nice left hand as they separate from the cage. Silva with a low kick. He follows that up with a spinning back elbow. Another standing elbow lands. Bryce Mitchell looks to return fire and lands a pair of body kicks. He shoots for a takedown but Silva stuffs it with ease. The fighters trade low kicks. A terrific 1-2 from Jean Silva. Bryce dives for a single leg. Silva locks up a ninja choke and put ‘Thug Nasty’ to sleep! WOW!

WE GOT A NEW CONTENDER AT 145 😮‍💨 That's FIVE finishes in a row for @JeanSilvaMMA96 👏 [ #UFC314 ] pic.twitter.com/TClz3ICQ5q — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2025

Official UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell via submission in Round 2

