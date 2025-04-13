UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva stops Bryce Mitchell (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

Jean Silva

Silva (15-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a 12-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan less than two months ago at UFC Seattle. ‘Lord’ has gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in January of last year.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (17-2 MMA) was last seen in action this past December at UFC 310, where he scored a third-round knockout victory over Kron Gracie. Prior to that, ‘Thug Nasty’ had suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Josh Emmett (see that here).

Round one of ‘Silva vs. Mitchell’ begins and Bryce Mitchell comes forward aggressively. Jean Silva tells him to come forward. They trade kicks to the body. Silva lands another. Mitchell with a side kick to the body. ‘Lord’ misses with a spinning wheel kick attempt. ‘Thug Nasty’ with a pair of side kicks, one to the calf and one to the body. He follows that up with a low kick. Silva answers with a body kick. The Brazilian just misses with a straight right up the middle. Bryce Mitchell with a low kick. Jean Silva answers with a right hand over the top. Another good calf kick from the American. Silva with a left hook. Mitchell dives for a takedown. Silva defends and we are back on the feet. Jean Silva with a body kick and then a left. Bryce Mitchell replies with a body kick and then a jab. A jumping round kick in return from Silva. He lands another good punch. Mitchell shoots and Silva jumps on a guillotine choke. This is tight. Mitchell eventually escapes. Silva with a ninja choke attempt. ‘Thug Nasty’ avoids and we go to round two.

Round two begins and Jean Silva lands a hard body kick. Mitchell misses with a return kick. A good low kick from ‘Lord’. He follows that up with a right hand and Mitchell drops. He scrambles up to his feet and then eats a body kick. Mitchell shoots for a takedown. He gets in deep but somehow Silva stays standing. Jean with a nice left hand as they separate from the cage. Silva with a low kick. He follows that up with a spinning back elbow. Another standing elbow lands. Bryce Mitchell looks to return fire and lands a pair of body kicks. He shoots for a takedown but Silva stuffs it with ease. The fighters trade low kicks. A terrific 1-2 from Jean Silva. Bryce dives for a single leg. Silva locks up a ninja choke and put ‘Thug Nasty’ to sleep! WOW!

Official UFC 314 Results: Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Silva fight next following his submission victory over Mitchell this evening in Miami?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC UFC 314

Related

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC

UFC 314 Results: Dominick Reyes KO's Nikita Krylov (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025
Dan Ige, UFC, UFC Vegas 86, Pros react
UFC

UFC 314 Results: Dan Ige TKO's Sean Woodson (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the featured prelim between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson.

UFC 314, Results, Alex Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, UFC
Diego Lopes

UFC 314: 'Volkanovski vs. Lopes' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

The Octagon returns to Miami for tonight’s UFC 314 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes believes he has multiple paths to victory against Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

Diego Lopes believes that he has multiple paths to victory against Alexander Volkanovski in their main event clash at UFC 314.

Aaron Pico
Ilia Topuria

Aaron Pico makes interesting claim regarding UFC champion Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has made an interesting claim regarding his abilities in comparison to Ilia Topuria.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje wants to see Michael Chandler defeat Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 12, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Diego Lopes, UFC, MMA, UFC 314
UFC

WATCH | UFC 314 star Diego Lopes moved to tears by message from family he left 11 years ago

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Diego Lopes got a beautiful message from home ahead of his first UFC title fight.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, UFC, GFL, MMA
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis had very different reactions to GFL fight falling through

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Tony Ferguson and Dillon might not be meeting in the GFL cage as soon as we thought, but it seems like the former still wants to fight.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

WATCH | Amanda Nunes seemingly confirms UFC return ahead of Pena-Harrison title fight

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has seemingly confirmed that she will be ending her short-lived retirement.