Leon Edwards reacts to Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 callout: “It’s a massive fight!”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Islam Makhachev’s intentions to move up for a dream opportunity to earn a second title.
Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier in his latest lightweight title defense at UFC 302 on Saturday in Newark. After a grueling four rounds of back-and-forth action with Poirier, Makhachev put the exclamation point inside the Octagon with a fifth-round submission by D’Arce choke.
Makhachev’s latest successful title defense sparked a new potential endeavor toward double-champion status. He’s hinted at an eventual move to welterweight for months and called out Edwards immediately following his UFC 302 victory.
Edwards, who will defend the welterweight belt at UFC 304, has answered Makhachev’s planned move to 170lbs.
Leon Edwards: ‘More work to do’ before Islam Makhachev clash
In a recent interview with SkySports, Edwards addressed a potential super fight with Makhachev after the lightweight champ’s latest win.
“I’d welcome it. I think we both have work to do within our divisions,” Edwards said of a clash with Makhachev. “He just fought his first lightweight, actual lightweight, first defense. I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights he’s gotta go through first, before even thinking about moving up…
“It’s a massive fight. I feel like I’ve got work to do within my division first, then the super fights will come.”
First thing’s first for Edwards, as he prepares to face the surging Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 headliner in Manchester. Muhammad and Edwards fought to a no-contest in their previous clash in 2021.
Makhachev could potentially face Arman Tsarukyan in a separate rematch for his next lightweight title defense. Tsarukyan defeated former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 to surge to the No. 1 contender spot.
A showdown between Makhachev and Edwards would be an intriguing matchup on multiple fronts, but both have steep challenges in their divisions. By year’s end, the two sides could potentially come face-to-face inside the Octagon.