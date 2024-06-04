Leon Edwards reacts to Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 callout: “It’s a massive fight!”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Islam Makhachev’s intentions to move up for a dream opportunity to earn a second title.

Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev

Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier in his latest lightweight title defense at UFC 302 on Saturday in Newark. After a grueling four rounds of back-and-forth action with Poirier, Makhachev put the exclamation point inside the Octagon with a fifth-round submission by D’Arce choke.

Makhachev’s latest successful title defense sparked a new potential endeavor toward double-champion status. He’s hinted at an eventual move to welterweight for months and called out Edwards immediately following his UFC 302 victory.

Edwards, who will defend the welterweight belt at UFC 304, has answered Makhachev’s planned move to 170lbs.

Leon Edwards: ‘More work to do’ before Islam Makhachev clash

In a recent interview with SkySports, Edwards addressed a potential super fight with Makhachev after the lightweight champ’s latest win.

“I’d welcome it. I think we both have work to do within our divisions,” Edwards said of a clash with Makhachev. “He just fought his first lightweight, actual lightweight, first defense. I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights he’s gotta go through first, before even thinking about moving up…

“It’s a massive fight. I feel like I’ve got work to do within my division first, then the super fights will come.”

First thing’s first for Edwards, as he prepares to face the surging Belal Muhammad in the UFC 304 headliner in Manchester. Muhammad and Edwards fought to a no-contest in their previous clash in 2021.

Makhachev could potentially face Arman Tsarukyan in a separate rematch for his next lightweight title defense. Tsarukyan defeated former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 to surge to the No. 1 contender spot.

A showdown between Makhachev and Edwards would be an intriguing matchup on multiple fronts, but both have steep challenges in their divisions. By year’s end, the two sides could potentially come face-to-face inside the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Leon Edwards UFC

Related

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler

UFC reportedly has "sent out feelers" for potential UFC 303 replacements for McGregor-Chandler

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024
Dustin Poirier
UFC

VIDEO | Dustin Poirier gets a heroes welcome in Louisiana after UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

A slew of fans and media greeted former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier upon returning home after UFC 302.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier finds UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler press conference postponement to be "a little worrisome"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Daniel Cormier admits he’s a bit concerned over the postponement of the UFC 303 press conference in Dublin.

Jake Paul
Dana White

Jake Paul trolls Dana White amid UFC 303 press conference postponement: "I'm not going to talk about it publicly"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Jake Paul continues to poke at UFC CEO Dana White, this time amid the postponed UFC 303 press conference.

Sean Strickland Paulo Costa UFC 302
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland unsure Paulo Costa actually wanted to fight him at UFC 302: "I think Costa maybe just wanted to be friends"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Sean Strickland admits his UFC 302 bout with Paulo Costa was a “weird” one.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167 with Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Stamann, and John Castaneda

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024
Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White claims Jon Jones is still the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on Dana White claiming that Jon Jones is still the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Jared Cannonier
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Louisville: ‘Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov‘ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

The UFC makes its return to Louisville this weekend as Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov prepare to clash in a blockbuster middleweight bout.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “Costa sucks off the back foot”

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya gave his thoughts on Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa in a reaction video on his YouTube channel.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen pitches Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler BMF title fight if Conor McGregor is unable to compete at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

MMA pundit Chael Sonnen has pitched the idea of Max Holloway vs Michael Chandler in a BMF title fight if Conor McGregor pulls out of UFC 303.