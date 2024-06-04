Leon Edwards reacts to Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 callout: “It’s a massive fight!”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Islam Makhachev’s intentions to move up for a dream opportunity to earn a second title.

Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier in his latest lightweight title defense at UFC 302 on Saturday in Newark. After a grueling four rounds of back-and-forth action with Poirier, Makhachev put the exclamation point inside the Octagon with a fifth-round submission by D’Arce choke.

Makhachev’s latest successful title defense sparked a new potential endeavor toward double-champion status. He’s hinted at an eventual move to welterweight for months and called out Edwards immediately following his UFC 302 victory.

Edwards, who will defend the welterweight belt at UFC 304, has answered Makhachev’s planned move to 170lbs.