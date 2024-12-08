Alexandre Pantoja reacts after Demetrious Johnson shoots down his UFC 310 callout: “It’s not about money”

By Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja is aware of Demetrious Johnson’s response to his callout.

Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson

Pantoja surprised MMA fans when he called for a showdown with “Mighty Mouse” at the conclusion of UFC 310. The UFC flyweight champion had a successful title defense against Kai Asakura, earning a second-round submission finish. After the fight, Pantoja expressed his desire to share the Octagon with Johnson, who retired from pro MMA competition earlier this year.

Johnson was quick to respond on social media, revealing that he turned down a $2 million offer to fight already and he has no intention of breaking his retirement.

Alexandre Pantoja Responds to Demetrious Johnson’s Denial

Alexandre Pantoja spoke to reporters during the UFC 310 post-fight press conference. He responded to “Mighty Mouse” mentioning the big money offer he turned down.

“That’s crazy because it’s not about money,” Pantoja said. “I don’t fight for money, I fight to prove myself. I’m the best of the best. I think everybody is here to do that. Of course you need your bills, you need to pay your mortgage and everything, but we’re here to figure out who’s the best of the best. That’s what I did tonight. I’m super glad UFC gives me money for defend this belt. I can pay my bills, I can put my kids in a good place, but I don’t fight for just money.

“Demetrious Johnson, it’s not about money, brother,” Pantoja said. “It’s about see who’s the best of the best. I just say that because I see he’s retired. I don’t know about his contract anymore. I don’t know if he has something he can’t come to UFC anymore. I don’t know, but it’s not about money brother. It’s about legacy, it’s about see who’s the best.”

What’s next for Pantoja is unclear. He’s taken on any challenger thrown his way and has passed with flying colors. Despite initially shutting down a move to bantamweight, he might be changing his tune after throwing out the possibility of fighting the winner of Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov.

