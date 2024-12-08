Dana White names three fighters who should retire following their losses at UFC 310
Dana White would prefer if three veterans hang up their gloves following UFC 310.
The UFC’s year-end pay-per-view event took place this past Saturday night. On the preliminary portion of the card, fight fans saw some familiar faces. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman took on Eryk Anders, while Clay Guida went one-on-one with Chase Hooper. Anthony Smith was also in action, going one-on-one with Dominick Reyes.
Weidman, Guida, and Smith were all finished on fight night, and their UFC runs, along with their pro MMA careers, might be over.
Dana White Calls For Weidman, Guida, and Smith to Retire
During the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the futures of Chris Weidman, Clay Guida, and Anthony Smith. White made it clear what his stance is on the three veterans.
“They all retire tonight,” White said. “They should all retire tonight.”
Weidman has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. The one victory in that span was marred due to an eye poke. At one point in his pro MMA career, Weidman had an undefeated record of 13-0. Since then, he’s gone 3-8.
Guida finds himself in a three-fight skid for the first time in his career. The 43-year-old hasn’t won a fight since late 2022.
As for Smith, he entered UFC 310 with a heavy heart. He recently lost his friend and coach Scott Morton. Smith dropped his fight against Reyes via second-round TKO and admitted to Joe Rogan that he doesn’t know if he will continue his fighting career.
White wouldn’t say if he’ll refuse to offer bouts to the veterans mentioned if they wish to keep on fighting. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what is next for Chris Weidman, Clay Guida, and Anthony Smith.
