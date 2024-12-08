Dana White names three fighters who should retire following their losses at UFC 310

Dana White Calls For Weidman, Guida, and Smith to Retire

During the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the futures of Chris Weidman, Clay Guida, and Anthony Smith. White made it clear what his stance is on the three veterans.

“They all retire tonight,” White said. “They should all retire tonight.”

Weidman has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. The one victory in that span was marred due to an eye poke. At one point in his pro MMA career, Weidman had an undefeated record of 13-0. Since then, he’s gone 3-8.

Guida finds himself in a three-fight skid for the first time in his career. The 43-year-old hasn’t won a fight since late 2022.

As for Smith, he entered UFC 310 with a heavy heart. He recently lost his friend and coach Scott Morton. Smith dropped his fight against Reyes via second-round TKO and admitted to Joe Rogan that he doesn’t know if he will continue his fighting career.

White wouldn’t say if he’ll refuse to offer bouts to the veterans mentioned if they wish to keep on fighting. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what is next for Chris Weidman, Clay Guida, and Anthony Smith.