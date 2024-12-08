Dana White names three fighters who should retire following their losses at UFC 310

By Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Dana White would prefer if three veterans hang up their gloves following UFC 310.

Dana White

The UFC’s year-end pay-per-view event took place this past Saturday night. On the preliminary portion of the card, fight fans saw some familiar faces. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman took on Eryk Anders, while Clay Guida went one-on-one with Chase Hooper. Anthony Smith was also in action, going one-on-one with Dominick Reyes.

Weidman, Guida, and Smith were all finished on fight night, and their UFC runs, along with their pro MMA careers, might be over.

RELATED: ANTHONY SMITH EXPLAINS THE “F***ED UP MINDSET” HE BROUGHT INTO UFC 310 FIGHT WITH DOMINICK REYES

Dana White Calls For Weidman, Guida, and Smith to Retire

During the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the futures of Chris Weidman, Clay Guida, and Anthony Smith. White made it clear what his stance is on the three veterans.

“They all retire tonight,” White said. “They should all retire tonight.”

Weidman has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. The one victory in that span was marred due to an eye poke. At one point in his pro MMA career, Weidman had an undefeated record of 13-0. Since then, he’s gone 3-8.

Guida finds himself in a three-fight skid for the first time in his career. The 43-year-old hasn’t won a fight since late 2022.

As for Smith, he entered UFC 310 with a heavy heart. He recently lost his friend and coach Scott Morton. Smith dropped his fight against Reyes via second-round TKO and admitted to Joe Rogan that he doesn’t know if he will continue his fighting career.

White wouldn’t say if he’ll refuse to offer bouts to the veterans mentioned if they wish to keep on fighting. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what is next for Chris Weidman, Clay Guida, and Anthony Smith.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith Chris Weidman Clay Guida Dana White

Related

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains the “f***ed up mindset” he’s bringing into UFC 310 fight with Dominick Reyes

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2024
Islam Makhachev
Dana White

Dana White announces two major title fights for UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2024

UFC 311 will be getting two major title fights.

Chase Hooper
Clay Guida

Chase Hooper says it's an "honor" to fight Clay Guida, vows to submit the veteran at UFC 310

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2024

Chase Hooper was ecstatic when he got offered to face a legend like Clay Guida.

Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Dana White shoots down Turki Alalshikh's talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "Absolutely not"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC President Dana White has again shot down talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Aljamain Sterling Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

MMA icon thinks Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman feel they've been demoted with UFC 310 prelim spot

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024

One former UFC icon believes Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman aren’t gung-ho over being on the UFC 310 prelims.

UFC CEO Dana White

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Dana White’s “very dangerous” Power Slap: “It’s entertaining people”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2024
Conor McGregor
Dana White

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s sexual assault verdict, ‘Notorious’ responds

BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has been found civically liable of rape in Ireland, and his combat sports rival Jake Paul was one of the first to react to the disturbing news.

Chris Weidman
Eryk Anders

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders added to UFC 310 in December following sudden fight cancelation

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will meet Eryk Anders next month.

Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to No. 2 pound-for-pound ranking following win at UFC 309

BJ Penn Staff - November 19, 2024

You won’t catch Jon Jones complaining about his new spot in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings — but Dana White is another story.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White provides reassuring update on Michael Chandler's UFC future

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the future of Michael Chandler after his loss at UFC 309.