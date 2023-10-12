UFC books first Saudi Arabia fight night for March 2024, Conor McGregor reacts: “I am honored!”

By Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

The UFC is heading to Saudi Arabia next year, and Conor McGregor is already a fan of the deal.

Dana White and Conor McGregor

The country’s PIF is infamously being used to help boost its economy. Already, Saudi Arabia has massive deals with the PGA, and the WWE, and has also attracted multiple boxing matches there. Later this month, Francis Ngannou will travel to the country to face Tyson Fury, for example.

Now, the UFC has scored a deal with Saudi Arabia as well. Despite the country giving over $100 million dollars to the PFL to help develop, they’ve also now struck a deal with Dana White. Per a press release, the company will head to the country next March to hold its first fight night event.

Despite being a fight night event, Conor McGregor has already shown interest in the card itself. ‘The Notorious’ recently entered the USADA testing pool, to prepare for a 2024 return. On X, he congratulated both the UFC and Saudi Arabia on reaching a deal.

Conor McGregor

“Huge congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UFC on the major announcement!” Conor McGregor wrote on social media following the announcement. “Incredible news! I am honored! Bravo, @Turki_alalshikh”

Obviously, Conor McGregor likely won’t appear in the first UFC-Saudi Arabia event. However, there’s little doubt that the Irishman has to be near the top of the list of their most-wanted fighters.

Furthermore, it’s not like they haven’t shown an interest in bringing some of the biggest names in fighting to the country. Look no further than the recently announced Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, set for late December.

What do you make of this news? Do you think the UFC should travel to Saudi Arabia? Who do you want to see fight in the main event of their first fight night?

