California signs Ronda Rousey-led bill to provide pension to retired MMA fighters

A California MMA bill supported by Ronda Rousey and others has now been passed.

Fighter pay and benefits for MMA athletes have been a discussion for the last few years now. The ongoing antitrust lawsuit threatens the UFC itself and is expected to potentially kick off next year. The suit was led by names such as Nate Quarry and Cung Lee and could get billions in damages from the company.

Furthermore, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are still reportedly working on a fighter’s union as well. While all are admirable efforts, a Ronda Rousey-led California bill is one of the first substantial improvements for fighters. As previously reported, ‘Rowdy’ helped bring the bill forward earlier this year.

Furthermore, Ronda Rousey also reached out to Cat Zingano, who spoke in favor of the bill earlier this summer. The bill itself guarantees funds for fighters who have competed in at least 39 rounds in the state. Payments will start when the athlete reaches 50 years old, with money being generated from a percentage of ticket sales.

The bill easily made its way through the state, as California already has a pension fund for professional boxing. Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsome signed the bill into law, making it official. Thanks to the efforts of Ronda Rousey, ‘Alpha Cat’, and more, there’s now a pension for MMA fighters in the state.

Obviously, it’s just one state. However, as previously mentioned, there are many other ongoing efforts to improve fighter pay, as well as benefits for those who compete in the sport. On a national level, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin has also revealed his plans to potentially bring the Ali Expansion Act to MMA.

What do you make of this news? Do you think California’s pension bill will be beneficial?