California signs Ronda Rousey-led bill to provide pension to retired MMA fighters

By Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

A California MMA bill supported by Ronda Rousey and others has now been passed.

Ronda Rousey

Fighter pay and benefits for MMA athletes have been a discussion for the last few years now. The ongoing antitrust lawsuit threatens the UFC itself and is expected to potentially kick off next year. The suit was led by names such as Nate Quarry and Cung Lee and could get billions in damages from the company.

Furthermore, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are still reportedly working on a fighter’s union as well. While all are admirable efforts, a Ronda Rousey-led California bill is one of the first substantial improvements for fighters. As previously reported, ‘Rowdy’ helped bring the bill forward earlier this year.

Furthermore, Ronda Rousey also reached out to Cat Zingano, who spoke in favor of the bill earlier this summer. The bill itself guarantees funds for fighters who have competed in at least 39 rounds in the state. Payments will start when the athlete reaches 50 years old, with money being generated from a percentage of ticket sales.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER CASTS DOUBT ON RONDA ROUSEY RETURNING TO THE OCTAGON AT UFC 300: “DON’T BELIEVE FOR ONE SECOND”

Ronda Rousey and Cat Zingano

Image via the UFC

The bill easily made its way through the state, as California already has a pension fund for professional boxing. Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsome signed the bill into law, making it official. Thanks to the efforts of Ronda Rousey, ‘Alpha Cat’, and more, there’s now a pension for MMA fighters in the state.

Obviously, it’s just one state. However, as previously mentioned, there are many other ongoing efforts to improve fighter pay, as well as benefits for those who compete in the sport. On a national level, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin has also revealed his plans to potentially bring the Ali Expansion Act to MMA.

What do you make of this news? Do you think California’s pension bill will be beneficial?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal disappointed by Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev announcement: "Everyone knows I want that fight"

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023
Dana White
UFC

Dana White unloads on "scumbag” USADA following their announcement that their partnership is over

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has unloaded on USADA.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo continues to take aim at Merab Dvalishvili, calls him “Aljamain Sterling's Butt Plug”

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has continued to go after divisional rival Merab Dvalishvili.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the possibility of Conor McGregor headlining UFC 300

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor possibly headlining next year’s UFC 300 card.

Conor McGregor, UFC, USADA
Jon Jones

Fighters react to news that the UFC and USADA partnership is coming to an end

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

A parade of fighters have reacted to the news that UFC’s partnership with USADA has come to a dramatic end.

Adrian Yanez

Adrian Yanez plans to prove he still "belongs with the top guys" with win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 81

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023
Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Opening odds released for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi next Saturday for UFC 294 and the card has changed quite a bit, but Islam Makhachev will remain atop the bill.

Khamzat Chimaev
Kamaru Usman

Dana White reveals the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 will get the next middleweight title shot

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has upped the stakes for the UFC 294 fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman.

USADA and UFC
UFC

USADA announces their partnership with the UFC will end in January 2024

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

USADA will no longer be working with the UFC.

Kamaru Usman and, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White announces Kamaru Usman will replace Paulo Costa and face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced that Kamaru Usman will fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.