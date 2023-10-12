Dana White unloads on “scumbag” USADA following their announcement that their partnership is over

By Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has unloaded on USADA.

Dana White

On Wednesday, USADA issued a press release announcing Conor McGregor is back in the testing pool. However, the bigger news was the fact that USADA wrote their partnership with the UFC is over effective Jan. 1, 2024.

“Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program. Despite a positive and productive meeting about a contract renewal in May 2023, the UFC did an about-face and informed USADA on Monday, October 9, that it was going in a different direction,” part of the statement read.

“We are disappointed for UFC athletes, who are independent contractors who rely on our independent, gold-standard global program to protect their rights to a clean, safe, and fair Octagon. The UFC’s move imperils the immense progress made within the sport under USADA’s leadership,” the statement added.

Now, after USADA issued the statement, Dana White went on The Pat McAfee Show and took aim at USADA for how they handled it. He also was quick to call that press release a dirty and scumbag move.

“Well, let me just start with this, it wasn’t an announcement, it was a dirty move by them. There was no announcement yesterday. That was straight scumbag-ism what happened yesterday. So that will all be addressed today, not by me. I’ll let Novitzky and our lawyer Hunter Campbell handle that. The you-know-what is about to hit the fan on that one,” Dana White said.

When asked about drug testing, Dana White says the UFC will be paying an independent company. However, he says some fighters didn’t like the way USADA was run so they opted to go in a different direction.

“We would still pay an independent company. It’s the best way to do it. We have a standard that we set here, but a lot of people are not happy with USADA. Our deal is up at the end of the year and we’re working on going in a different direction, especially after the dirty scumbag move that they pulled yesterday. That will be addressed later,” White said.

As of right now, Dana White or the UFC has yet to announce what company will be taking over for USADA.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

