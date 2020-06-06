The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for UFC 250, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by a featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer.

Nunes, who also holds the promotion’s bantamweight strap, will look to earn her first career featherweight title defense against Spencer this evening. ‘The Lioness’ captured the promotions 145lbs title in unforgettable fashion by knocking out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Since dismantling Cyborg in December of 2018, Amanda Nunes has gone on to successfully defend her bantamweight title against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Meanwhile, Felicia Spencer (8-1 MMA) is coming off a first round TKO victory over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos in her most recent effort this past February. The Canadian has gone 2-1 under the UFC banner, with her lone loss coming to the aforementioned Cris Cyborg by way of decision.

UFC 250 will be co-headlined by a bantamweight fight between former division champion Cody Garbrandt and long-time contender Raphael Assuncao.

‘No Love’ will enter tonight’s contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw x2 and most recently Pedro Munhoz.

Meanwhile, Assuncao finds himself in a similar position having lost his last two contests. In his most recent effort at UFC 241, the Brazilian was defeated by Cory Sandhagen.

The UFC 250 main card will also feature two other dynamite bantamweight bouts as Aljamain Sterling takes on Cory Sandhagen in a perceived No. 1 contender fight, and Sean O’Malley looks to continue his meteoric rise against former WEC champ Eddie Wineland.

Get all of the UFC 250: ‘Nunes vs. Spencer’ Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 250 main card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – for women’s featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

UFC 250 Prelims | 8:00pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

UFC 250 Early Prelims | 6:00 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham

