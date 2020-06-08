Jon Jones responds to Dana White’s “you don’t have to fight” comments

The ongoing feud between UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones and promotional President Dana White continued this evening.

The beef all started after ‘Bones’ expressed his interest in moving up a weight class to take on feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Unfortunately for fight fans, negotiations for the fight broke down and shortly after Jones suggested he was considering taking a hiatus from MMA.

When questioned about the failed Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou negotiations UFC President Dana White claimed that ‘Bones’ was looking for “Deontay Wilder money” and that his demands were simply outrageous.

Jones did not take well to White’s claims, suggesting that the UFC President was lying to fight fans in an attempt to tarnish his legacy. Dana then fired back by telling the media that Jon had already done a good enough job of tarnishing his own name.

Since that time Jon Jones announced that he would be vacating his UFC light heavyweight title, this while suggesting that top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the promotions vacant crown.

Now, in the span of twenty-four hours, fellow UFC stars in Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have expressed their frustration with the promotion. ‘Notorious’ announced he was retiring from the fight game, while ‘Gamebred’ requested his release.

Dana White responded to the recent fighter backlash by suggesting that nobody is forcing the UFC athletes to compete: “You don’t have to fight”.

This evening Jon Jones fired back at the brash UFC boss over those comments with the following statement.

It’s not a matter of not wanting to fight, I committed my whole life to this trade. The issue is not being able to go anywhere else. @espn — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

What do you think of Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor revolting against the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 7, 2020