Conor McGregor accepts Anderson Silva’s challenge to a superfight

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has responded to MMA legend Anderson Silva’s request for a superfight.

Yesterday evening ‘The Spider’ took to Instagram where he challenged the Irishman to a superfight at 176.3 pounds. Silva’s callout came just hours after McGregor had revised his recently released MMA GOAT list to give himself top spot.

Clearly that move did not sit well with the former UFC middleweight kingpin, as Anderson Silva was quick to issue a challenge to Conor McGregor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAtp1NPAVjj/

“SUPER 👊🏾FIGHT 176.37LBS! I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!”

Although Anderson Silva (34-10 MMA) has gone just 1-6 over his past seven fights dating back to 2013, the 45-year-old would still pose a very unique challenge to Conor McGregor.

With that being said, ‘Notorious’ was quick to respond to ‘The Spider’, and he did so by accepting Silva’s superfight challenge.

“I accept.” – McGregor responded.

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA) returned to the Octagon at January’s UFC 246 event where he scored a sensational 40-second knockout victory over perennial contender Donald Cerrone.

The Irishman has been clamoring for a rematch with bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, but ‘The Eagle’ already has his next opponent lined up in Justin Gaethje.

Do you think Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship will proceed with booking a Conor McGregor vs. Anderson Silva superfight now that both men have verbally agreed to the contest? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 28, 2020