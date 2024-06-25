Ciryl Gane confirms plans to return at UFC Paris in September: “I’m still at the top”

By Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane will likely be returning to his home country of France.

‘Bon Gamin’ hasn’t competed in nearly a year. Last September in Paris, Ciryl Gane scored a second-round knockout victory over Serghei Spivac in a win that he badly needed. Prior to that victory, the Frenchman had suffered two losses in his three previous contests, dropping bouts to Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Since then, the 34-year-old hasn’t fought. Earlier this year, Ciryl Gane was linked to a potential clash with interim champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304 in Manchester. However, he reportedly turned down the fight. As a result, Curtis Blaydes will instead rematch the British fighter in his backyard in July.

However, it seems that Ciryl Gane is getting closer to his return. Speaking in a recent interview with Hot Ones, the UFC heavyweight contender was asked when he would fight next. There, Gane explained that he wanted to fight sooner than September. However, given the standstill at the top of the division with Jones and Aspinall, there aren’t a lot of great options.

Heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane discusses plans to return at UFC Paris in September

Still, Ciryl Gane is excited for the chance to headline UFC Paris in September. If the heavyweight winds up doing so, it’ll be his third straight headlining role in France. Gane previously headlined the UFC’s trips to Paris back in 2022, and 2023.

“I am currently training because I really want to fight.” Ciryl Gane stated in the interview. “Because then I won’t be available for the next few months, and then I will be available again for the famous UFC Paris [card] in September.  But I don’t want to wait because my last fight was already last September. So we prepare, we train hard hoping that it will push the UFC to find me a fight.”

He continued, “There’s my team, the UFC, and the opposing team, and then there are agreements and so on. It’s true that I’m still at the top in my weight class. So as I’m still at the top, you have Jon Jones and now you have Tom Aspinall who has the interim belt who are in front of me. They’re looking for each other a little, one is looking for the other.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight? Who do you want to see Ciryl Gane fight next?

