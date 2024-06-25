Michael Page expects to turn Ian Machado Garry into a wrestler at UFC 303: “He’s going to go to sleep”

By Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

Michael Page believes Ian Machado Garry will be turned into a wrestler at UFC 303.

Michael Page

Page and Machado Garry are set to open the UFC 303 main card in an intriguing welterweight bout. Both are high-level strikers, but Page is confident he is the much better striker and expects Machado Garry to have a hard time landing on him.

“He knows I’m a problem, because when he was starting in his career, my name was already out there. When I start landing punches and landing kicks, and he misses his first punch, misses his first kick, all that is going to come flooding back, and it is going to further and further demoralize him. The ‘MVP’ continues to shine,” Page said on UFC 303 Countdown.

With Michael Page expecting to be the better striker, he thinks Ian Machado Garry will turn into a wrestler. However, Page doubts Garry will have much success grappling and believes he will eventually KO the Irishman.

“I’m going to be the one landing all the shots, I’m going to be the one frustrating him, I’m going to be the one pressuring him. I’m going to turn him into a wrestler, scrambling to take it away from his best asset. His best asset is nowhere near mine. UFC 303, he’s going to look bad, I’m going to look great, and he’s going to go to sleep. I’ll help him with that, I got the snooze button right here,” Page said.

If Page does end up scoring a knockout win over Garry, it would be a statement win and an upset victory. It could also put the Brit right near title contention at welterweight, despite having just two fights in the UFC.

Page is coming off a decision win over Kevin Holland in his UFC debut back at UFC 299. Before that, he fought in Bellator and has notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Goiti Yamauchi, and David Rickels among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ian Garry Michael Page UFC

