Nate Diaz approves Conor McGregor’s callout of ‘Nerd’ Justin Gaethje: “Act like he’s too cool”

By Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023
Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje is the fight to make.

‘The Highlight’ returned to action in the main event of UFC 291 over the weekend. There, he faced Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their April 2018 classic, where ‘The Diamond’ won by fourth-round knockout. On Saturday, Justin Gaethje returned the favor, scoring a second-round head kick stoppage.

Following the victory, the former interim lightweight champion called to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira. However, he quickly received a callout from Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ is currently not enrolled in USADA, but Nate Diaz doesn’t think that should be a big issue.

Justin Gaethje hit back at the Irishman’s callout, stating that he won’t fight someone on steroids. Nonetheless, Conor McGregor’s longtime foe Nate Diaz reacted to the situation in a recent interview with All Out Fighting. There, he approved the matchup and labeled ‘The Highlight’ a nerd for trying to act like he was too cool for the fight.

“Conor and Chandler, they’re not gonna fight. Let Conor fight Gaethje,” Nate Diaz stated in the interview when asked about the situation. “Yeah, I don’t think they’re going to fight. There’s no bout agreement, they just like the BMF belt, they had nothing to entertain nobody. They just had to put Conor on TV. I think Conor and Gaethje should fight, I think that would be nice.”

He continued, “But, Gaethje might try to act like he’s too cool or something. But, it shows how much of a nerd he is. He don’t have anybody to fight, who’s he going to fight? Who’s Gaethje going to fight? There’s nobody to fight.”

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Do you want to see Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor?

