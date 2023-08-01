Nate Diaz believes UFC never intended to make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: “They had nothing to entertain anybody”

Former UFC contender Nate Diaz doesn’t forsee Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The former double-champion broke his leg in the final seconds of the first round, prompting him to be on the shelf for over two years. During that time, Conor McGregor famously left USADA to recover from the injury.

Nonetheless, he has made his return to the UFC in the form of a coaching role opposite Michael Chandler. The two are currently coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, but few expect them to fight. As of now, the lightweights aren’t signed to fight, which is why Nate Diaz believes they won’t clash.

He discussed the situation in a recent interview with All Out Fighting. There, Nate Diaz compared Conor McGregor’s stint on The Ultimate Fighter to the ‘BMF’ title. The former title challenge reasoned that the company was never going to book the contest, sadly for Michael Chandler. They just needed a big moment, and that was this season.

“Chandler is a nice guy, he’s not going to win,” Nate Diaz answered when asked about a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. “I don’t think they’re going to fight though, I don’t think those guys are going to fight. Do you think they’re going to fight? Does anyone think they’re going to fight? Conor and Chandler.”

He continued, “They’re not going to fight, let Conor fight Gaethje. Yeah, I know, but I don’t think they’re going to fight. If there’s no bout agreement, it’s just like the ‘BMF’ belt, they didn’t have anything to entertain anybody. They’re just like ‘Alright, we gotta put Conor on TV’.

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?