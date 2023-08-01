Nate Diaz believes UFC never intended to make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: “They had nothing to entertain anybody”

By Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023
Former UFC contender Nate Diaz doesn’t forsee Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The former double-champion broke his leg in the final seconds of the first round, prompting him to be on the shelf for over two years. During that time, Conor McGregor famously left USADA to recover from the injury.

Nonetheless, he has made his return to the UFC in the form of a coaching role opposite Michael Chandler. The two are currently coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, but few expect them to fight. As of now, the lightweights aren’t signed to fight, which is why Nate Diaz believes they won’t clash.

He discussed the situation in a recent interview with All Out Fighting. There, Nate Diaz compared Conor McGregor’s stint on The Ultimate Fighter to the ‘BMF’ title. The former title challenge reasoned that the company was never going to book the contest, sadly for Michael Chandler. They just needed a big moment, and that was this season.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ APPROVES CONOR MCGREGOR’S CALLOUT OF ‘NERD’ JUSTIN GAETHJE: “ACT LIKE HE’S TOO COOL”

Dana White and Conor McGregor

“Chandler is a nice guy, he’s not going to win,” Nate Diaz answered when asked about a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. “I don’t think they’re going to fight though, I don’t think those guys are going to fight. Do you think they’re going to fight? Does anyone think they’re going to fight? Conor and Chandler.”

He continued, “They’re not going to fight, let Conor fight Gaethje. Yeah, I know, but I don’t think they’re going to fight. If there’s no bout agreement, it’s just like the ‘BMF’ belt, they didn’t have anything to entertain anybody. They’re just like ‘Alright, we gotta put Conor on TV’.

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz approves Conor McGregor's callout of 'Nerd' Justin Gaethje: "Act like he's too cool"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023
Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims Justin Gaethje isn't worthy of being the BMF champion: "Don't fit the description"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Nate Diaz doesn’t think Justin Gaethje is worthy of being the BMF champion.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor rips Dustin Poirier's resume as he claims 'The Diamond' isn't a Hall of Famer: "He’s done f**k all"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Conor McGregor doesn’t think Dustin Poirier has a Hall of Fame resume.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
UFC

Jamahal Hill explains why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Jamahal Hill is explaining why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291.

UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts after Kelvin Gastelum announces their fight is postponed due to injury: “Did you realize it was bad idea just now?”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov is reacting after Kevin Gastelum announced that their fight is postponed due to injury.

Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez

Conor McGregor claims he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot: “The guy is about as smart as two planks”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023
John McCarthy
John McCarthy

John McCarthy shares the former UFC champion who took “pleasure” in hurting his opponents

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has spoken candidly about the lengths a former UFC heavyweight would go to in order to win.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville
BJ Penn

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

The 133rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Nashville this Saturday.

Zabit Magomedsharipov
UFC

Sean O’Malley reacts to news that the UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he returned: “He was on his way to be a massive superstar”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the news that UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he ended his retirement.

Miranda Maverick
Priscila Cachoeira

Miranda Maverick explains how she used Priscila Cachoeira's dirty antics as motivation in win at UFC 291: “It made me go in there that much angrier every round”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2023

Miranda Maverick has explained how she used Priscila Cachoeira’s ‘dirty’ antics as motivation during her win at UFC 291.