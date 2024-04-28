Former UFC fighter Mike Perry reacts to Conor McGregor scoring BKFC ownership: “He’s just done remarkable things”

By Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

Mike Perry has reacted to Conor McGregor becoming a co-owner of BKFC, and he couldn’t be happier.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

McGregor stunned the combat sports world when the co-ownership was announced at KnuckleMania IV this past Saturday night. Perry headlined that card, defeating Thiago Alves in one minute via TKO. Perry and McGregor have been cordial with one another, and “Platinum” has the utmost respect for the former two-division UFC champion.

Perry knows a needle-mover such as Conor McGregor could bring his business expertise to BKFC effectively.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER ISSUES STERN WARNING TO CONOR MCGREGOR AMID BKFC OWNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

Mike Perry approves of Conor McGregor’s BKFC co-ownership

Speaking to reporters during the KnuckleMania IV post-fight scrum, Mike Perry shared kind words for Conor McGregor now that he’s in business with BKFC (via MMAJunkie).

“Thank you, man,” Perry said during a post-fight news conference. “I know you see it. We all love Conor McGregor’s fights. I mean, he’s the biggest combat sports star in history, probably besides, you know, we still love Mike Tyson. He’s still about to do something big on this Netflix thing. But Conor McGregor, nobody moved that needle like him and the Irish fans. The Irish fanbase is like the No. 1 combat sports fanbase because they travel across the world to come and see Conor McGregor all the time.

“He’s just done remarkable things and I remember still to this day when he knocked out Jose Aldo, what I thought about it. I was just like, ‘Damn, bro.’ Because I knew Jose and I didn’t know Conor, so he got me back then. The same way Ryan Garcia got our ass the other day when we thought he was crazy and then he beat the 31-0, and he showed up and fought like a man.”

Despite the mutual respect, Perry would still knuckle up with McGregor if the opportunity presents itself.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

bare knuckle boxing BKFC Conor McGregor Mike Perry

Related

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler issues stern warning to Conor McGregor amid BKFC ownership announcement

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024
Bryan Barberena
BKFC

Bryan Barberena calls out Mike Perry following UFC release: “Seems to me Perry needs himself a real brawler”

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

In what would be another bare-knuckle battle between former UFC fighters, Bryan Barberena has thrown his name in the hat to be Mike Perry’s next opponent.

Mike Perry, BKFC
BKFC

Mike Perry delivers scathing challenge to Darren Till after quick KO win over Thiago Alves: "You fat f*cking b*tch, get your ass over here"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

Mike Perry had some choice words for Darren Till after a quick win over Thiago Alves.

Mike Perry, BKFC, KnuckleMania 4, Thiago Alves, Pros react
Mike Perry

Pros react after Mike Perry finishes Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania 4

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

A highly anticipated 185lbs bout between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves headlined tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 4 event in LA.

Mike Perry, KO, BKFC, Thiago Alves, KnuckleMania 4, Results
Mike Perry

BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Mike Perry KO's Thiago Alves (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

A highly anticipated 185lbs bout between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves headlines tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 4 event in Los Angeles.

Ben Rothwell, BKFC, BKFC 30

BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Ben Rothwell KO's Todd Duffee (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024
Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 salaries: Mike Perry leads the way

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

The fighter salaries for tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 4 event have been revealed and to no surprise Mike Perry is taking home the top payout.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 4, Mike Perry, Thiago Alves, Results
Mike Perry

BKFC Knucklemania 4: 'Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

BKFC Knucklemania 4: ‘Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves’ takes place this evening live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Chandler
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping warns Michael Chandler not to underestimate Conor McGregor at UFC 303: “Can't be drunk on your own ego”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of his showdown with Conor McGregor.

Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry vows to "steal the show" against Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania 4

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Mike Perry is looking to steal the show at KnuckleMania 4 as he headlines the card against Thiago Alves on Saturday.