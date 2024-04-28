Former UFC fighter Mike Perry reacts to Conor McGregor scoring BKFC ownership: “He’s just done remarkable things”

Mike Perry approves of Conor McGregor’s BKFC co-ownership

Speaking to reporters during the KnuckleMania IV post-fight scrum, Mike Perry shared kind words for Conor McGregor now that he’s in business with BKFC (via MMAJunkie).

“Thank you, man,” Perry said during a post-fight news conference. “I know you see it. We all love Conor McGregor’s fights. I mean, he’s the biggest combat sports star in history, probably besides, you know, we still love Mike Tyson. He’s still about to do something big on this Netflix thing. But Conor McGregor, nobody moved that needle like him and the Irish fans. The Irish fanbase is like the No. 1 combat sports fanbase because they travel across the world to come and see Conor McGregor all the time.

“He’s just done remarkable things and I remember still to this day when he knocked out Jose Aldo, what I thought about it. I was just like, ‘Damn, bro.’ Because I knew Jose and I didn’t know Conor, so he got me back then. The same way Ryan Garcia got our ass the other day when we thought he was crazy and then he beat the 31-0, and he showed up and fought like a man.”

Despite the mutual respect, Perry would still knuckle up with McGregor if the opportunity presents itself.