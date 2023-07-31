Dustin Poirier weighs in on Conor McGregor’s ongoing issues with USADA: “If we change the rules for him to sell some PPV’s, we make a mockery of all this”

By Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s ongoing USADA saga.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

‘The Diamond’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 291 over the weekend. In the headliner, Dustin Poirier faced Justin Gaethje in a high-profile rematch. Five years prior, ‘The Highlight’ suffered a fourth-round knockout loss in his home state of Arizona to the future interim champion.

However, he would get his revenge on Saturday, scoring a second-round knockout win. Following the victory, Gaethje received a few passionate callouts from Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ is still reportedly waiting to join USADA but is hopeful that he can return in December regardless.

One thing is for sure, Dustin Poirier isn’t happy about Conor McGregor and any sort of preferential treatment from USADA. On The MMA Hour, the former interim lightweight champion discussed the Irishman’s situation. The two have famously fought on three occasions, with ‘The Diamond’ currently leading the series 2-1.

Nonetheless, Dustin Poirier addressed Conor McGregor’s recent fight talk and callouts. There, he made it clear that above all else, he first has to pass a drug test before getting into the octagon.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, UFC

Image Credit: @UFC on Twitter (photographer not listed)

“Dude, he needs to pass a drug test,” Dustin Poirier stated on The MMA Hour discussing Conor McGregor. “That’s what he needs to do. Yeah, he needs to pass a drug test and if we change the rules for him to compete to sell some pay-per-views, we make a mockery of all this they put into place.”

He continued, “But, you know. They’re the judge and the jury, so they do what they want to do. So, we’ll see man.”

What do you make of these comments about Conor McGregor? Do you agree with Dustin Poirier?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC

