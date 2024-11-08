UFC legend thinks Ilia Topuria is on pace to surpass Conor McGregor’s stardom

Chael Sonnen Says Ilia Topuria Might Surpass Conor McGregor

Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to suggest that Ilia Topuria is on pace to become the UFC’s new golden goose over Conor McGregor (via MMAJunkie).

“He’s got the Prime Minister of Spain watching his fights and having people filming,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “He’s got the biggest actresses, the most successful athletes – which are football (players) in Spain – coming and watching him live.

“The guy never misses. It turns out he’s as good as he said. I mean, it’s going to be a short period – he’s not here now, but it’s a short period of time. At this trajectory, believe this or not, he’s going to pass Conor McGregor.”

Topuria is undefeated in his pro MMA career up to this point. His record stands at 16-0. “El Matador” is coming into his own, and many are wondering if there’s anyone at 145 pounds who can stop him.

It’s looking like Alexander Volkanovski will get a title rematch against Topuria in 2025. There’s also Diego Lopes, who has emerged as a top contender in the featherweight division. We’ll see if Topuria can keep his momentum going next year, as he looks to keep a strong grip on the featherweight title.