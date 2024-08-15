PHOTOS | UFC 306 fight kits revealed, celebrate Mexican heritage and history

UFC 306 fight kits unveiled ahead of Sphere event

Honoring history from Mexico in original UFC fight kits for @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC 🇲🇽 Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/uAaTp7baxa pic.twitter.com/Uc4ZdIIQHI — UFC (@ufc) August 15, 2024

“I put a tremendous amount of stress and work on our production team,” White told Sports Illustrated. “I always like to be first, and I always like to do the s*** that people say can’t be done. If you are in production and that is what you do for a living, this is the opportunity you want. It’s an unlimited budget–I don’t give a f*** what it costs–I just want to make it happen at the highest level possible…

“It’s going to be a love letter to the Mexican fighting spirit and the people of Mexico,” White continued. “This show will be so authentic. It’s going to be f****** awesome.”

Fight kits will also eventually be purchasable on the UFC’s online store.

O’Malley returns to the Octagon after defeating Marlon Vera in his first bantamweight title defense at UFC 299. Dvalishvili earned the title shot after a 10-fight winning streak, including recent victories over Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan.

UFC 306 is expected to be the only promotional card held at the Sphere. It’s also likely to be a sold-out event and one of the most exciting cards of 2024.