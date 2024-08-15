PHOTOS | UFC 306 fight kits revealed, celebrate Mexican heritage and history
Fighters competing at UFC 306 will don exclusive event kits with a focus on Mexican heritage and Aztec mythology.
UFC 306 takes place on September 14th at the Las Vegas Sphere, the first major sporting event held at the one-of-a-kind venue. The card is headlined by a UFC bantamweight title matchup between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.
UFC 306’s co-main event is a women’s flyweight trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. A featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes was recently added to the main card.
UFC 306 is the promotion’s latest Noche UFC event, dedicated to celebrating Mexican Independence Day Weekend. Ahead of the card, the UFC has shared images of what the fighters will wear at the Las Vegas Sphere.
UFC 306 fight kits unveiled ahead of Sphere event
Honoring history from Mexico in original UFC fight kits for @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC 🇲🇽
“I put a tremendous amount of stress and work on our production team,” White told Sports Illustrated. “I always like to be first, and I always like to do the s*** that people say can’t be done. If you are in production and that is what you do for a living, this is the opportunity you want. It’s an unlimited budget–I don’t give a f*** what it costs–I just want to make it happen at the highest level possible…
“It’s going to be a love letter to the Mexican fighting spirit and the people of Mexico,” White continued. “This show will be so authentic. It’s going to be f****** awesome.”
Fight kits will also eventually be purchasable on the UFC’s online store.
O’Malley returns to the Octagon after defeating Marlon Vera in his first bantamweight title defense at UFC 299. Dvalishvili earned the title shot after a 10-fight winning streak, including recent victories over Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan.
UFC 306 is expected to be the only promotional card held at the Sphere. It’s also likely to be a sold-out event and one of the most exciting cards of 2024.
