Joe Rogan still a believer in Conor McGregor’s comeback despite two-year layoff: “If anybody could do it, it’s going to be Conor”

By Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes if anyone could come back from Conor McGregor’s situation, it’s him.

Conor McGregor, UFC 264, Joe Rogan

‘The Notorious’ is going on over two years out of the cage, last appearing in his 2021 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. There, Conor McGregor snapped his leg in the final seconds of round one, with Joe Rogan and others watching on. As a result, he suffered his second-straight loss to ‘The Diamond’, and was forced to spend over a year recovering.

As part of that recovery process, Conor McGregor left the USADA testing pool. For most of this year, the Irishman has teased that he would return. However, having not enrolled in the random testing prevented the former champion from facing Michael Chandler in a potential 2023 comeback.

That being said, Joe Rogan still believes Conor McGregor could return to his prime form. During a recent discussion on his podcast alongside Kurt Angle, he discussed the Irishman’s potential comeback. There, he compared the former champion to Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman, who also broke a leg in a fight.

Both middleweights have struggled to recover after their brutal injuries. However, Joe Rogan believes that if anyone could make a successful comeback, it would be Conor McGregor. According to the UFC commentator, he is still young enough to do so.

Conor McGregor

“If he does, he would be the first,” Joe Rogan stated, regarding Conor McGregor’s plans to successfully return after his leg break. “If anybody can do it, maybe it’s him. He snapped his leg in the prime of his career. Anderson was a little older, I believe he was 36, 37 when he snapped his leg. Chris Weidman was a little bit older, it’s a hard one to come back from.”

He continued, “It’s been about two years and there’s all this talk of him fighting Michael Chandler from The Ultimate Fighter. He’s sparring, I’ve seen footage of sparring. He looks good, he looks real good… He’s a different breed, he’s a f*cking savage, a real savage. I hope he comes back.”

What do you make of these comments about Conor McGregor? Do you agree with Joe Rogan?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Joe Rogan UFC

