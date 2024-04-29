Colby Covington downplays Ian Garry fight taking place at UFC 303: “He’s not serious”

By Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington doesn’t really want to fight Ian Garry next.

Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry

‘Chaos’ has been out of action since another shot at UFC gold in December. Facing reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards, Colby Covington was thoroughly dominated. After the former interim titleholder lost by unanimous decision, he revealed that he broke his foot early in the contest. Despite the injury, Covington promised to return by the summer.

In a recent interview on the TwinsPod, Colby Covington confirmed that he was still on track to compete this summer. In the interview, the former interim welterweight champion confirmed rumors that the company was trying to book him opposite Ian Garry at UFC 303 in June. That card is currently slated to be headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

‘The Future’ has been calling out Colby Covington for months, but it looks like he won’t get his wish. In the interview, ‘Chaos’ stated that he didn’t believe Ian Garry was a serious opponent for him. Instead, Covington wants a higher ranked opponent so he can get back to a rematch against Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington downplays potential Ian Garry fight taking place at UFC 303 in June

“Yeah, I’m going to fight this summer for sure.” Colby Covington responded when asked about his plans to return to the UFC. “Someone’s going to get fought. So, they’re trying to figure out who’s the biggest name and the best business we can do for the UFC. International fight week is like their big event in the summer, capped off by this big pay-per-view on Saturday. So, that’s what they’re planning for me is international fight week.”

He continued, “It’s just trying to figure out who’s going to be the guy [I’ll fight]. You know, I’ve got unfinished business with my last fight. Leon Edwards is the guy that has the title right now, and I broke my foot in the first five seconds of the fight. I threw a kick, and it broke in three different places. That wasn’t me that night. [I’ll fight] whoever I have to go through to get a [rematch].”

“No [the rematch won’t be next]. I’ll have to fight someone next to get back to him.” Colby Covington concluded. “There’s this kid, this kid Ian Garry, he’s a nobody. I gave him some stipulations and said ‘Man, if you want to fight me, you have to show you’re serious about business’ because when I do business I’m serious about it. He has to show me he’s serious… He’s not serious.”

What do you make of these comments from the former interim UFC welterweight champion? Do you want to see Colby Covington fight Ian Garry in his return?

