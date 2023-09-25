Bryce Mitchell calls out Sean O’Malley to flat earth debate: “I have done a lot of research”

By Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC fighters Sean O’Malley and Bryce Mitchell won’t fight in the cage, but maybe a debate will suffice.

For his part, ‘Thug Nasty’ returned to the cage over the weekend at UFC Vegas 79 against Dan Ige. There, Bryce Mitchell returned to the win column against ’50k’, scoring a unanimous decision victory. Days following the win, the featherweight contender sent a message to Sean O’Malley.

In the past, ‘Sugar’ has gone back and forth with Bryce Mitchell over a potential fight. However, things have previously gotten intense with the two, with Sean O’Malley famously slamming the Arkansas fighter’s intelligence. Part of the reason why, is that they disagree on the shape of the Earth.

On social media, Bryce Mitchell challenged Sean O’Malley to a debate on the shape of the Earth. At the same time, he apologized for their prior beef. Furthermore, the featherweight contender added that the debate should take place on the bantamweight champion’s podcast. As of now, the latter hasn’t commented on the callout.

RELATED: DAN IGE ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING LOSS TO BRYCE MITCHELL AT UFC VEGAS 79: “SMALL MISTAKES”

Bryce Mitchell, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC

“Don’t think that I think that you’re stupid, that I think you’re gay, or whatever,” Bryce Mitchell stated on Instagram in a video message to Sean O’Malley. “I don’t care what people say about you, all I said was that your YouTube following couldn’t win you a fight, and I was wrong. You looked damn good that fight brother, you showed so much heart and courage. I want to take my words back, and I hope you can forgive me.”

He continued, “As a Christian, I have to admit when I’m wrong attacking somebody, and that was a bit of an attack, and it was unprovoked. I’m sorry, I hope you can forgive me. Now, that being said, here’s my business proposal for you. Have me on your podcast, I’ll tell you how the Earth is flat. I’ll tell you all the proof of it, you won’t be able to beat me in an actual argument, a debate with facts. I’ve done a lot of research.”

What do you make of this challenge from Bryce Mitchell? Do you want to see him debate Sean O’Malley?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, UFC 264, Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan still a believer in Conor McGregor's comeback despite two-year layoff: "If anybody could do it, it's going to be Conor"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

Newly crowned champion Sean Strickland doesn't care who his first title defense is against: "I want to make f*cking money"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make some real money.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett opens as a sizeable betting favorite in return fight against Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

Paddy Pimblett has opened as a sizeable betting favorite for his UFC 296 fight against Tony Ferguson.

Jared Gordon
UFC

Jared Gordon reveals massive $22,000 ticket order for friends to attend UFC 295: "Biggest card yet"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Jared Gordon is the latest to notice the company’s rising ticket prices.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz has New Orleans assault case dropped by DA

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

The Orleans Parish District Attorney announced they will not pursue criminal charges against Nate Diaz.

Henry Cejudo, Dana White, Valentina Shevchenko, Ali Abdelaziz

Henry Cejudo believes that Leon Edwards is the “perfect” matchup for Colby Covington: “I think we are gonna have a new champion”

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023
Kelvin Gastelum
Sean Brady

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum slated for UFC fight night event in December

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

A welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Kelvin Gastelum is in the works for a UFC fight night event in December.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Bisping explains why Tony Ferguson fight is a “lose-lose” situation for Paddy Pimblett: “It's a really, really tough spot for Paddy”

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

Michael Bisping is explaining why the newly announced Tony Ferguson fight is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for Paddy Pimblett.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Former UFC champion blasts Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating after the Rafael Fiziev injury: “Lame asf”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has hit out at Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating his win over Rafael Fiziev.

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley has an opponent in mind if Marlon Vera rematch fails to come to fruition: "I don't know why everyone thinks I'm scared"

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has another opponent in mind in case he doesn’t end up fighting Marlon Vera next.