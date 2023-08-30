Chris Weidman reveals fractured left leg suffered in UFC 292 loss to Brad Tavares

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a broken leg against Brad Tavares this earlier month.

The former All-American wrestler made his long-awaited return to the cage at UFC 292. The bout was Chris Weidman’s first in over two years, last suffering a loss to Uriah Hall in April 2021. Infamously, the former champion broke his leg seconds into the bout against ‘Prime Time’.

Brad Tavares welcomed Chris Weidman back at UFC 292 earlier this month, but there was no celebration. The former champion fought admirably, arguably winning the second round. However, he took dozens of leg kicks in the 15-minute contest, eventually losing by unanimous decision.

Since then, Chris Weidman has been vocal about his desire to keep competing. Following the loss to Brad Tavares, many, including Dana White, called for the former champion to retire. While he might continue to fight, he’s likely going to have to spend some time healing.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM, Chris Weidman revealed that he suffered a fractured left leg on his return. While a bad injury on the surface, he added that recovery time shouldn’t be long. Furthermore, he managed to escape the loss to Brad Tavares without tearing anything as well, which is positive.

“I got MRIs done on my tibia and fibula on both legs. Got MRIs on both of my knees and I’ve been waiting for results,” Chris Weidman stated regarding his health following his UFC 292 loss to Brad Tavares. “I got the results back. There was no ligament tears at all, so MCL, LCL, ACL, PCL, all those Ls, you don’t want to tear. That’s six months to a year of recovery, that kept me together.”

He continued, “The ligaments are good. What did happen to me though, is I have a fracture on my left leg. So I guess he broke my leg with one of those leg kicks… Right below my knee is where it broke, upper tibia bone is what’s fractured. Recovery-wise, it’s not bad at all. Four weeks, four-week recovery, that’s it.”

What do you make of this news from Chris Weidman? Do you think he should continue fighting?