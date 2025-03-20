Conor McGregor announces he’s running for President of Ireland: “Vote McGregor and have your voice heard”

Conor McGregor has announced he’s running for the President of Ireland.

McGregor has complained about Ireland and the way it’s being run as of late. The Irishman has been frustrated with the country’s crime among other complaints.

After his complaints, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to announce he would be running for President of Ireland.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026,” Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram. “So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025 Who else will stand up to (the) Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make.

“It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!,” McGregor added.

Whether or not Conor McGregor will run and do an entire campaign is to be seen. But, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion believes he would do Ireland well and help fix the country’s problems that he currently sees.

The 2025 Irish presidential election is set for November 11, 2025.