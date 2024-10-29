Seksan to face Soe Lin Oo in firefight at ONE 170 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

After successfully prevailing from another firefight at ONE 168 in September, Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang faces Soe Lin Oo in what’s expected to be another barnburner in January. 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

“The Man Who Yields To No One” meets the Myanmar mauler in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.  

Given the identical approach both men take to the ring, fans are anticipating non-stop action for as long as the bout lasts. Seksan has won nine of his 10 outings in ONE, putting on relentless performances against the very best in the Friday Fights series.  

Opposite him, Soe Lin Oo has caused carnage in his four promotional outings, delivering three knockouts in a row, including over Pongsiri PK Saenchai and Fabio Reis.  

But last time around at ONE Friday Fights 81, “Man of Steel” tasted defeat against Nabil Anane in a three-round slog. So there’s no doubt he’ll be looking to respond emphatically by bringing down the Thai legend.  

Seksan looking to piggyback off momentous win over Liam Harrison

When news broke that Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Liam Harrison would finally do battle at ONE 168: Denver last September, fans knew violence would be delivered. 

But more importantly, it offered Seksan a chance to return to the win column on the promotion’s biggest stage in the U.S. following his first setback in ONE against Yutaro Asahi.  

“The Man Who Yields To No One” did just that, dismantling Harrison inside two rounds to show his superiority. Seksan looked better than ever in securing the finish, and he’ll be looking to end his equal in Soe Lin Oo at ONE 170 this January.  

