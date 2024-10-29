Seksan to face Soe Lin Oo in firefight at ONE 170 

After successfully prevailing from another firefight at ONE 168 in September, Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang faces Soe Lin Oo in what’s expected to be another barnburner in January.

“The Man Who Yields To No One” meets the Myanmar mauler in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 170 on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

Given the identical approach both men take to the ring, fans are anticipating non-stop action for as long as the bout lasts. Seksan has won nine of his 10 outings in ONE, putting on relentless performances against the very best in the Friday Fights series.

Opposite him, Soe Lin Oo has caused carnage in his four promotional outings, delivering three knockouts in a row, including over Pongsiri PK Saenchai and Fabio Reis.

But last time around at ONE Friday Fights 81, “Man of Steel” tasted defeat against Nabil Anane in a three-round slog. So there’s no doubt he’ll be looking to respond emphatically by bringing down the Thai legend.