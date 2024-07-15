Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor’s claim about Michael Chandler fight being official: “I don’t have a date for it”

According to UFC President Dana White, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is far from official.

‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ were set to meet in the main event of UFC 303 last month in Las Vegas. The bout was going to be Conor McGregor’s first, since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Nearly three years later, the Irishman was set to meet Michael Chandler at 170 pounds in a blockbuster of a fight.

However, the bout didn’t happen. Just over two weeks from fight night, Conor McGregor withdrew from the fight due to a broken toe. Despite rumors of Michael Chandler staying on the card against someone like Max Holloway, he too, was removed. In its place was a new main event, a light-heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Since then, both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have been very active on social media. The latter revealed after attending UFC 303 that there were discussions to fight the Irishman in September at the Las Vegas Sphere. Earlier this week, McGregor stated that he spoke with Dana White recently, and they had a date for his return.

Dana White on McGregor/Chandler: No, I don’t have a date for it or a plan or anything like that. pic.twitter.com/EF3P49E45L — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 15, 2024

UFC President Dana White gives update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

However, that might not be entirely accurate. Earlier today, Dana White appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. There, the promoter admitted that they had no solid date for the welterweight contest.

“Yeah, that’s the fight that needs to happen. We’ve been waiting for it, and it’s an awesome fight. A fun fight. As of sitting here right here, right now, no I don’t have a date for it, a plan, or anything like that.”

However, Dana White also added that they hope to get the deal done for 2024. The UFC President stated that ESPN is also hoping that they can make the welterweight bout official for later this year.

“But obviously, me, the fans, and ESPN would love for it to happen in 2024. But, we’ll see what happens.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC President Dana White? Do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen this year?