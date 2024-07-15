Sean O’Malley hits back at critics of his ESPY ‘Best MMA Fighter’ win: “I was a crazy underdog”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley earned an ESPY Award last weekend despite many questioning his designation as the show’s ‘Best MMA Fighter’.

O’Malley, who is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili later this year, earned the 2024 ESPY Award for ‘Best MMA Fighter’ last weekend. He beat out other top UFC names such as Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira for the award.

Despite O’Malley’s recent success in the Octagon, some pundits and fans felt O’Malley didn’t deserve the prestigious award. Many felt that fighters such as Pereira and Makhachev were more deserving.

O’Malley has issued his first public remarks since winning the award and has a pointed message for his critics.