Sean O’Malley hits back at critics of his ESPY ‘Best MMA Fighter’ win: “I was a crazy underdog”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley earned an ESPY Award last weekend despite many questioning his designation as the show’s ‘Best MMA Fighter’.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley, who is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili later this year, earned the 2024 ESPY Award for ‘Best MMA Fighter’ last weekend. He beat out other top UFC names such as Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira for the award.

Despite O’Malley’s recent success in the Octagon, some pundits and fans felt O’Malley didn’t deserve the prestigious award. Many felt that fighters such as Pereira and Makhachev were more deserving.

O’Malley has issued his first public remarks since winning the award and has a pointed message for his critics.

Sean O’Malley won ‘Best MMA Fighter’ at the 2024 ESPY Awards

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley addressed his detractors.

“You’re looking at a f***ing ESPY winner over here, fellas,” O’Malley said. “The [Aljamain Sterling] fight, I was a massive, massive underdog. He was the greatest bantamweight of all time, everyone thought I was gonna get smoked. So if it was for that performance, I can see. The Chito [Vera] performance was a masterpiece…I was a crazy underdog…

“People were f***ing mad, which was weird,” O’Malley continued. “I didn’t vote, and if I would’ve, I probably would’ve still voted for myself. But I didn’t know that was such a big deal…people were like ‘Why are they forcing him being famous down our throats?’. It might be the f***ing viral knockouts?”

O’Malley captured the UFC bantamweight title by finishing Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last year. He last defended the belt against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones beat out Leon Edwards, Amanda Nunes, and Makhachev for the award last year. O’Malley edged Pereira, Makhachev, and UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor's claim about Michael Chandler fight being official: "I don't have a date for it"

Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024
Julianna Pena
UFC

Julianna Pena slams critics who believe she shouldn't get a UFC title shot: "I've done it all!"

Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn’t care what the critics say.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reportedly charged with two misdemeanors in case involving Drug Free Sport agent

Josh Evanoff - July 15, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has found himself in legal trouble ahead of his return.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Video shows Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting on Conor McGregor after UFC 229 win

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

The UFC has released a video showing Khabib Nurmagomedov spitting on Conor McGregor after his UFC 229 win.

Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate
Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate dismisses that MMA community turned its back on Ronda Rousey: "Thousands of little girls idolized her!"

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey’s former rival, Miesha Tate, feels the former bantamweight titleholder is still revered by many MMA fans.

Dana White, Donald Trump

UFC's Dana White shares phone conversation with Donald Trump after recent assassination attempt

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz sues Fanmio for $9 million for fraud, breach of contract after Jorge Masvidal boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

Nate Diaz’s representatives have filed a $9 million lawsuit against Fanmio, the broadcast partner of his recent boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes isn't making big changes ahead of Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2024

Curtis Blaydes has admitted that he isn’t making too many changes ahead of his showdown with Tom Aspinall.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out "killer" at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2024

Kamaru Usman has called on Leon Edwards to bring out his killer edge when he takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Jean Silva UFC
Jean Silva

Jean Silva vs. Ilia Topuria? Din Thomas feels Brazilian's striking "looks the part" for UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

UFC analyst Din Thomas is so impressed by Jean Silva that he thinks the Brazilian could fare well against Ilia Topuria if he can cut down in weight.